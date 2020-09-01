Equities turn volatile post Q1 GDP data: Sensex trades 203 points higher

Jabra Evolve2 65: A headset for those who mean business
The BSE benchmark Sensex jumped nearly 400 points in opening trade on Tuesday but subsequently witnessed sharp volatile movements in late morning trading session.
Markets opened on a choppy note and at 11.05 am, the BSE Sensex was trading 203.77 points or 0.53 per cent higher at 38,832.06; while the NSE Nifty was up 61.40 points or 0.54 per cent at 11,448.90.
NTPC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, surging around 3 per cent, followed by Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, SBI, Asian Paints, M&M, Kotak Bank, the HDFC duo and Bajaj Finserv.
On the other hand, ONGC, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma and ITC turned laggards.
In the previous session, Sensex plunged 839.02 points or 2.13 per cent to 38,628.29, while the Nifty tanked 260.10 points or 2.23 per cent to end at 11,387.50.
Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors sold equities worth ₹ 3,395.49 crore on a net basis on Monday.
According to traders, market shrugged off the slump in GDP and weak global cues by rebounding around 1 per cent after previous session’s low. Buying in financial stocks lifted key benchmarks.
India’s economy suffered its worst slump on record in April-June, with the gross domestic product (GDP) contracting by 23.9 per cent as the coronavirus-related lockdowns weighed on the already-declining consumer demand and investment.
Bourses in Shanghai and Seoul were trading lower at mid-day deals, while Hong Kong and Tokyo were in the red.
Stock exchanges on Wall Street ended on a mixed note in overnight session.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.04 per cent higher at USD 45.75 per barrel.
