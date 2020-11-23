Sensex rallies 153 points higher; IndusInd Bank surges 5%

Equity benchmark Sensex rallied 153 points higher today led by gains in IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Hindalco, Tata Steel and NTPC.

According to traders, domestic indices rallied on positive sentiment on sustain foreign institutional investment flows into the market.

At 9.40 am, the BSE benchmark index Sensex was trading higher at 44,034.91, up by 152.66 points over its previous close.

Similarly, On the NSE, the Nifty 50 too was trading higher by 45.25 points, or 0.35 per cent, at 12,904.30.

Prominent gainers that drove the markets higher were IndusInd Bank, which rose nearly 5 per cent, Bajaj Finserv was up 2.75%, Hindalco was up 2.30 per cent, Tata Steel was up 2 per cent, and the Reliance stock gained 2 per cent.

On the other hand, HDFC, Asian Paints, ITC and Bharti Airtel were among the laggards.

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 3,860.78 crore on Friday, according to provisional exchange data.

PTI adds:

Domestic equities are looking good at the moment supported by favourable global cues, said Binod Modi, Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities.

Heavy-weight financials are expected to do well in the backdrop of report of Internal Working Group of RBI suggesting various changes including higher promoters’ ownership and issuing universal banking license to large conglomerates and NBFCs.