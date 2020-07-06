Sensex rallies 285 points; Nifty reclaims 10,700 level

Equity benchmark Sensex rallied 276 points higher today taking cues from strong global markets. The Japan’s Nikkei index traded higher by 1.50 per cent, while the Hang Seng index advanced 2 per cent in early trades today.

Prominent gainers that provided support to the market were IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra, ITC and Axis Bank, rising up to 3.50 per cent.

However, a few notable losers were Bajaj Auto, Hindustan Lever and PowerGrid stocks, which fell up to 1 per cent in morning trading session

At 9.30 am, the BSE benchmark index Sensex was quoted higher by 285.26 points at 36,306.68.

On the NSE, the Nifty 50 was seen trading higher by 112.05 points, or 1.06 per cent, to 10,719.40.

PTI adds:

Foreign institutional investors turned net buyers in the capital market on Friday, purchasing equities worth Rs 857.29 crore, provisional exchange data showed.

According to traders, domestic indices rallied on positive sentiment led by hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine, improving macroeconomic conditions and massive buying-interest in global benchmarks despite surging coronavirus cases across the world.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul soared up to 4 per cent on hopes of more government stimulus to support economic recovery.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.63 per cent to $43.07 per barrel