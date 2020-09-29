Stocks

Sensex rallies for 4th straight session; up 162 points early

BL Internet Desk | Updated on September 29, 2020 Published on September 29, 2020

The BSE benchmark Sensex rose 250 points in the opening session on Tuesday led by gains in index-heavyweight IT, Auto, Metal and Consumer Goods stocks amid overnight rally in Wall Street.

After opening strong at 38,176.86, the BSE Sensex touched an immediate high of 38,235.94 before trading at 38,143.66, gaining 162.03 points, or 0.43%, over the previous close.

On the NSE, the NSE Nifty was up 42.55 points or 0.38 per cent, at 11,270.10.

TCS was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, gaining around 2 per cent, followed by Asian Paint, Titan, HDFC, UltraCemco, Tata Steel, Infosys, HDFC Bank and Maruti.

On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, ONGC, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airel, Axis Bank and PowerGrid were among the laggards.

