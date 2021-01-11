Sensex rallies over 400 points to fresh intra-day record; Nifty tops 14,450

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Equity benchmark Sensex surged over 400 points in early trade on Monday to top the 49,000 mark for the first time, tracking gains in IT stocks amid a largely positive trend in global equities and massive FPI inflow.
After touching a record intra-day high of 49,260.21, the 30-share BSE index was trading 405.45 points or 0.83 per cent higher at 49,187.96.
Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty jumped 112.45 points or 0.78 per cent to 14,459.70 in opening deals. It hit a fresh intra-day high of 14,474.05.
Infosys was the top gainer on the Sensex chart, rising around 4 per cent, followed by HCL Tech, ITC, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, HUL and TCS.
On the other hand, Axis Bank, Maruti, ONGC, Bajaj Finance and Reliance Industries were among the laggards.
In the previous session, the Sensex had closed 689.19 points or 1.43 per cent higher at 48,782.51, while Nifty rallied 209.90 points or 1.48 per cent to close at its record high of 14,347.25.
According to exchange data, the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 6,029.83 crore on Friday.
According to Binod Modi, Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities, domestic equities continue to look firm. Continued improvement in Covid-19 recovery rates and the vaccination process announcement from January 16 would offer comfort to markets.
"Additionally, robust earnings performance delivered by TCS and expectations of strong 3QFY21 earnings by companies led by a sustained rebound in key economic data may propel the market to witness fresh highs in the near term.
"FPIs flow may continue to remain favourable given the status of the global economy, the stance of global central bankers and the weak dollar," he said.
Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading with significant gains in mid-session deals, while Shanghai was in the red.
Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.29 per cent lower at USD 55.27 per barrel.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Digital money-lending platforms may be hassle-free and convenient, but look before you leap
Both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex continue to record new highs, but stay alert
Ensure that the investment thesis based on which you bought the IPO still holds good
Care Health Insurance’s new rider offers no great benefit. We review its pros and cons
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
A crackling fire, a tusker and a family scandal bring together a group of fellow travellers in Kerala
Although they match their Gujarati, South Indian and North Indian counterparts bite for bite, Maharashtrian ...
Actor-director Seema Pahwa spent her time in pandemic 2020 building stories around the eccentricities of joint ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...