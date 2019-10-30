Sensex reclaims 40K as FPIs pump in $1 b in a day

Quiz
How much do you know about the history of Indian civil aviation? Test your knowledge by answering the ...
Foreign portfolio investors are back with a bang in India’s stock market.
On Wednesday, they purchased stocks worth around $1 billion or ₹7,192 crore, a record for 2019, in a single trading session ahead of the October month equity derivative expiry, provisional data from exchanges showed.
On Tuesday, after the long Diwali weekend, FPIs bought stocks worth around ₹800 crore. In the derivatives segment, the final data could add more to the number of stock purchased for both days.
All talk of a slowing economy appears to be on the back-burner for now in the stock market, fund managers told BusinessLine. News reports heralding equity market related tax sops, and a global rally in stocks are driving the bull run on Dalal Street. Sensex reclaimed the 40,000 mark and closed at its third highest level ever on Wednesday. Better-than-expected corporate earnings on the back of the recent tax rate-cut have boosted market sentiment.
The Sensex gained 220 points, or 0.55 per cent, to close at 40,051 on Wednesday. The Nifty index rose 57 points, or 0.49 per cent, to close at 11,844. The US Federal Reserve’s interest rate meeting on Wednesday is expected to drive the equity sentiment further globally, experts said. The US Fed had cut rates for the third time this year.
A resolution of the US-China trade appearing imminent too boosted market sentiment globally.
“We continue with our bullish stance on Nifty and believe the index is likely to hit new all-time high levels,” said Amit Shah, Technical Research Analyst, Indiabulls Ventures. “Markets are much healthier than before as there is broader participation unlike the previous phase last year, when Nifty hit all-time highs,” Shah said.
Heavy buying interest was seen in public sector banks. SBI, PNB and Bank of Baroda gained 3-3.5 per cent. India’s 10-year bond yield cooled to 6.489 per cent, which helped corporates.
News reports suggest that after the corporate tax-cut, the government is now looking to do away with the dividend distribution tax and even the long-term capital gains tax, both of which have been sentiment spoilers. It is also likely that the government will rationalise the structure of the securities transaction tax, reports suggested.
Analysts say that markets were happy at the government’s willingness to respond to the economic slowdown. News reports also suggested that a package to cut personal income tax was on cards mainly to boost the demand side of the economy.
How much do you know about the history of Indian civil aviation? Test your knowledge by answering the ...
Flying is really one of the safest modes of transport. Here’s some fact-checking by Ashwini Phadnis
While Delhi airport might be in the news for its modernisation, it has a rich historical past
Add noise cancellation to the world’s most popular wireless earphones
The fund has delivered 8% annual returns over five- and 10-year periods
I am 32. My target is to accumulate ₹4 crore by 2045 — ₹2 crore for my child’s education and ₹2 crore for my ...
Healthy growth in core income and lower slippages are positives, but addition to stressed book and higher ...
Mr Sharma wanted to sell his flat. He invited his friends – young and old – for a brain-storming session. As ...
Gitanjali Rao’s debut feature Bombay Rose, premiered and awarded at MAMI, is a delicately woven love letter to ...
From mountain peaks to trails, lakes and shy bears, Tatra has them all
Sohan S Koonar’s debut novel ‘Paper Lions’ is an expansive journey through the history of post-Independence ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism