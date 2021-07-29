Sensex rises over 200 points in early trade, Nifty tops 15,750

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 200 points in early trade on Thursday, tracking gains in index majors Reliance Industries, Infosys and HCL Tech amid a largely positive trend in global markets.
The 30-share BSE index was trading 224.95 points or 0.43 per cent higher at 52,668.66 in initial deals, while the broader NSE Nifty rose 62.05 points or 0.39 per cent to 15,771.45.
HCL Tech was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 2 per cent, followed by Titan, Tech Mahindra, M&M, Asian Paints, Reliance Industries and IndusInd Bank.
On the other hand, Maruti, Bajaj Auto, HDFC and PowerGrid were among the laggards.
In the previous session, the Sensex ended 135.05 points or 0.26 per cent lower at 52,443.71, while Nifty slipped 37.05 points or 0.24 per cent to 15,709.40.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth ₹2,274.77 crore on Wednesday, as per provisional exchange data.
Will FIIs return to Indian Markets after the recent lull?
According to VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, a major trend post-Covid is that retail investors account for 45 per cent of cash market transactions on Indian exchanges — a big jump from 33 per cent five years ago.
New retail investors, welcome on board
“During this period the share of FIIs has fallen sharply — from 23 per cent to 11 per cent. This domination of retail over FIIs is the reason why markets are not correcting sharply even when FIIs sell continuously. FIIs have sold shares worth ₹6,100 crore this week.
“But it is a fact that most retail investors are driven by sentiments and momentum, not fundamentals,” he said.
Meanwhile, in another boost to the bulls, the US Fed has kept rates unchanged and reiterated that it is “nowhere near considering a rate hike”. Also, the bounceback in Hong Kong and Shanghai indices suggests that the Chinese tech sell-off is a temporary issue and unlikely to impact global markets, he added.
In a statement issued after its latest policy meeting, the US Fed said it’s keeping its benchmark short-term rate pegged at nearly zero, where it has remained since the pandemic tore through the economy in March 2020.
Equities on Wall Street ended on a mixed note in overnight sessions.
Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude advanced 0.30 per cent to $74.09 per barrel.
