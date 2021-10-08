Sensex rises over 400 points; Nifty tops 17,900

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity benchmark Sensex gained over 400 points in early trade on Friday, tracking gains in Infosys, Reliance Industries and TCS, ahead of the Reserve Bank's policy outcome.
At 10.25 am, The 30-share Sensex was trading 431 points higher at 60,109. Similarly, the Nifty rose 126 points to 17,916.
Tata Steel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 3 per cent, followed by TCS, Dr Reddy’s, L&T, Infosys and M&M.
On the other hand, HUL, Asian Paints, HDFC, HCL Tech, SBI and Titan were among the laggards.
In the previous session, the 30-share index ended 488.10 points or 0.82 per cent higher at 59,677.83, while Nifty rose 144.35 points or 0.82 per cent to 17,790.35.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,764.25 crore on Thursday, as per exchange data.
"Investors would be keenly watching RBI monetary policy meeting outcome later in the day, especially with regard to commentary over inflation, economic growth and more importantly comments about likelihood of fiscal tightening in future," said Binod Modi Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities.
Further, festive demand, recovery in rural demand, Covid-19 positivity rates, vaccination ramp-up and September quarter earnings will be in focus in the near-term, he added.
US equities extended gains for the third consecutive day mainly on positive development with regard to debt ceiling.
Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo were trading with gains in mid-session deals, while Hong Kong was in the red.
Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 1.13 per cent to USD 82.88 per barrel.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the advantage of a US generics market focus wearing off, what is the way forward for Indian Pharma ...
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
However, many features including financial transactions are yet to be launched on the platform
A book that can appeal to today’s contemporary young woman without being overwhelming
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
Contrary to popular belief, author AS Bhasin reveals how much the Chinese tried to resolve their border issue ...
Virology and epidemiology apart, Spike - a lucid early narrative on Covid-19 - is a goldmine of practical ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...