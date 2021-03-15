Sensex sinks over 600 pts, Nifty below 14,900

Equity benchmark Sensex dropped over 650 points in opening trade on Monday tracking losses in Banking, Auto, Metals, Media and Financial services.

index-heavyweights Shree Cement, Bajaj FinServ, Dr Reddy's, Bajaj Finance, UltraCemCo, Nestle, Marutim and Reliance Industries fell nearly 1.75 per cent amid weak cues from global markets.

A sharp increase in CPI data for February and unexpected contraction in IIP data for January are weighing on investors' sentiments.

Further, sharp increase in US treasury yields and recent spike in fresh COVID-19 cases in various parts of the country drove the equities lower.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Seoul were in the red, while Hong Kong and Tokyo were trading on a positive note in mid-session deals.

The global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.74 per cent higher at $69.73 per barrel

Investors were cautious as crude prices surged after top oil-producing nations agreed on output cuts to shore up oil prices.

After opening lower at 50,773.47, the 30-share index fell by 629.96 points or 1.24 per cent lower to 50,175.79.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty was quoting 148.85 points, or 1 per cent, lower at 14,882.10.

Axis Bank was the top laggard in the Nifty pack, shedding over 2 per cent, followed by Adani Ports, SBI, Bajaj FinServ, and GAIL.

On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, Coal India, PowerGrid, Tata Steel and JSW Steel were the gainers.