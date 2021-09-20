Sensex slips below 59,000 amid volatility

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
The benchmark indices were trading lower in afternoon trade on Monday amid volatility.
The market opened on a negative note, tracking weak global cues, and witnessed profit-booking across a majority of counters. It remained volatile in the first half amid nervousness ahead of the US Fed meeting, and a possible timeline for tapering to be announced this week. Metals and financials witnessed increased pressure.
At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 58,900.43, down 115.46 points or 0.20 per cent. It hit an intra-day high of 59,202.56 and a low of 58,525.89. The Nifty 50 was trading at 17,523.95, down 61.20 points or 0.35 per cent. It hit an intra-day high of 17,622.75 and a low of 17,425.30.
The volatility index, India Vix, rose further. It was up 8.37 per cent to 16.51.
Bajaj Finserv, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, HCL Tech and Bajaj Finance were the top gainers on the Nifty 50, while Tata Steel, Hindalco, JSW Steel, Eicher Motors and Bajaj Finance were the top laggards.
On the sectoral front, all indices except IT and FMCG were in the red. Metals recorded the highest losses. Auto, financials, pharma, healthcare and consumer durables also dragged.
Nifty IT was up 0.24 per cent, while Nifty FMCG was up 1.25 per cent.
Meanwhile, Nifty Metal was down 4.34 per cent. Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services were down 0.75 per cent and 0.73 per cent, respectively. Nifty Private Bank was down 0.65 per cent, while Nifty PSU Bank was trading 2.27 per cent lower. Nifty Consumer Durables was down 1.05 per cent, while Nifty Auto was down 0.74 per cent. The Nifty Pharma and Nifty Healthcare Index were trading 0.74 per cent and 0.78 per cent lower, respectively.
The broader indices also faced pressure and were in the red. Nifty Midcap 50 was down 0.86 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap 50 was down 0.61 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was down 0.53 per cent, while the S&P BSE Smallcap was down 0.47 per cent.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
Your brand is also about how the world perceives you
Books to look out for from Westland
Kaveree Bamzai’s book on the three Khans – Aamir, Salman and Shah Rukh - traces their rise to stardom against ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...