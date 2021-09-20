Sensex slips below 59,000 amid volatility

The benchmark indices were trading lower in afternoon trade on Monday amid volatility.

The market opened on a negative note, tracking weak global cues, and witnessed profit-booking across a majority of counters. It remained volatile in the first half amid nervousness ahead of the US Fed meeting, and a possible timeline for tapering to be announced this week. Metals and financials witnessed increased pressure.

At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 58,900.43, down 115.46 points or 0.20 per cent. It hit an intra-day high of 59,202.56 and a low of 58,525.89. The Nifty 50 was trading at 17,523.95, down 61.20 points or 0.35 per cent. It hit an intra-day high of 17,622.75 and a low of 17,425.30.

The volatility index, India Vix, rose further. It was up 8.37 per cent to 16.51.

Bajaj Finserv, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, HCL Tech and Bajaj Finance were the top gainers on the Nifty 50, while Tata Steel, Hindalco, JSW Steel, Eicher Motors and Bajaj Finance were the top laggards.

Metals lose shine

On the sectoral front, all indices except IT and FMCG were in the red. Metals recorded the highest losses. Auto, financials, pharma, healthcare and consumer durables also dragged.

Nifty IT was up 0.24 per cent, while Nifty FMCG was up 1.25 per cent.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal was down 4.34 per cent. Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services were down 0.75 per cent and 0.73 per cent, respectively. Nifty Private Bank was down 0.65 per cent, while Nifty PSU Bank was trading 2.27 per cent lower. Nifty Consumer Durables was down 1.05 per cent, while Nifty Auto was down 0.74 per cent. The Nifty Pharma and Nifty Healthcare Index were trading 0.74 per cent and 0.78 per cent lower, respectively.

Broader indices

The broader indices also faced pressure and were in the red. Nifty Midcap 50 was down 0.86 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap 50 was down 0.61 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was down 0.53 per cent, while the S&P BSE Smallcap was down 0.47 per cent.