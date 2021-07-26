Sensex slips over 190 points; Nifty slips below 15,850

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Equity benchmark Sensex tumbled over 192 points in early trade on Monday, tracking losses in index majors HDFC twins, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries amid unabated foreign fund outflows.
After slipping over 192.17 points lower, the 30-share BSE index pared some of its losses to trade 54.98 points or 0.10 per cent lower at 52,920.82 in initial deals, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 11.55 points or 0.07 per cent to 15,844.50.
Axis Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding more than 1 per cent, followed by Maruti, SBI, HDFC and ICICI Bank. Reliance was trading 0.41 per cent lower.
On the other hand, ITC, Titan, Infosys, Sun Pharma, NTPC and Tata Steel were among the gainers.
In the previous session, Sensex ended 138.59 points or 0.26 per cent higher at 52,975.80, and Nifty advanced 32 points or 0.20 per cent to finish at 15,856.0.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 163.31 crore on Friday, as per provisional exchange data.
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
... airlines’ finances spin out of control with unmanageable losses
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
Covid has taught everyone that challenges could come at any time with amplified magnitude
All eyes are on the Olympics, but away from the glare in England, a new format tournament threatens to disrupt ...
When changing jobs, upright professionals should communicate their decision to resign with truth and honesty, ...
Gyles Brandreth’s biography is an anecdote-filled final portrait of the ever-practical duke
The Nobel laureate found out that welfare economics was a non-subject at Cambridge
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...