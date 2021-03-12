Stocks

Sensex slumps 1,000 points from day’s peak

Mumbai | Updated on March 12, 2021

Our Bureau

Benchmark indices closed in the red on Friday after a majority of the gains were erased in the second half. After a gap-up opening buoyed by positive global cues, benchmark indices lost momentum in the second half dragged by auto, banking and financial stocks on account of profit-taking and rising covid cases. The BSE Sensex slumped over 1,000 points from the day’s high while Nifty crashed over 300 points from the day’s peak.

The BSE Sensex closed at 50,792.08, down by 487.43 or 0.95 per cent. It hit an intraday high of 51,821.84 and an intraday low of 50,538.43 after opening at 51,660.98.

PowerGrid, Titan, ONGC and Infosys were the top gainers on the Sensex in an otherwise volatile market. Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, NTPC and Tech Mahindra were the top laggards.

Published on March 12, 2021
