Sensex slumps over 300 pts in early trade; Nifty drops below 18,000

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Equity benchmark Sensex tumbled over 300 points in early trade on Thursday tracking losses in index-majors HDFC twins, ICICI Bank and Infosys amid a largely negative trend in global markets and sustained foreign fund outflow.
The 30-share index was trading 303.07 points or 0.50 per cent lower at 60,049.75 in initial deals. Similarly, the Nifty fell 102.60 points or 0.57 per cent to 17,914.60.
Tech Mahindra was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 2 per cent, followed by HDFC, SBI, Nestle India, Axis Bank, HCL Tech and ICICI Bank.
On the other hand, Titan, Tata Steel, L&T, Bharti Airtel and Maruti were among the gainers.
In the previous session, Sensex ended 80.63 points or 0.13 per cent lower at 60,352.82, and Nifty fell 27.05 points or 0.15 per cent to 18,017.20.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market, as they offloaded shares worth ₹469.50 crore on Wednesday, as per exchange data.
"Rising inflation is emerging as a threat to the global equity rally, at least in the short-term," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
Consumer price inflation in the US has risen to a 30-year high of 6.2 per cent, year-on-year, in October. In China, too, producer price inflation has risen to 13.5 per cent. This has the potential to spill over to global commodity inflation, he cautioned.
Sensing the danger ahead, the US 10-year yield rose to 1.57 per cent.
"The Fed still believes that the spike in inflation is caused by supply-side issues and, therefore, is transient. But there are many who believe that the Fed is behind the curve and that the entrenched inflation will force the Fed to accelerate tapering and advance rate hikes.
"If this scenario is to unfold, there can be a sell-off and sharp corrections in markets, globally," he said.
Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong and Seoul were trading with losses in mid-session deals, while Shanghai and Tokyo were positive.
Major indices on Wall Street ended on a negative note in the overnight session.
Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.23 per cent to $82.83 per barrel.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
Ari Gautier’s The Thinnai takes you on a delightful journey into the mindset of a former French colony
The book gets under the skin of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming and dissects his rise
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...