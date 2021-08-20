Sensex slumps over 400 pts in early trade; Nifty slips below 16,500

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Equity benchmark Sensex tanked over 400 points in early trade on Friday, tracking losses in index majors Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank amid a selloff in other Asian equities. The 30-share index was trading 445.02 points or 0.80 per cent lower at 55,184.47, while the broader NSE Nifty slumped 147.10 points or 0.89 per cent to 16,421.75.
Tata Steel was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 3 per cent, followed by Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, Dr Reddy’s, SBI, L&T, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries. On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, Infosys and Maruti were among the gainers.
In the previous session, Sensex closed 162.78 points or 0.29 per cent lower at 55,629.49, and Nifty declined 45.75 points or 0.28 per cent to 16,568.85.
The stock market was closed on Thursday on account of ‘Muharram’.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth ₹595.32 crore on Wednesday, as per provisional exchange data. “Taper rumours have again started impacting markets. Minutes of the latest US Fed meet indicate that tapering of bond purchases may start later this year. This triggered a risk-off in markets with the Dow and S&P 500 correcting by 1.1 per cent each on the 18th,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
Also read: Nifty to see a 250-point gap down; Expect open below 16,400
Tapering is negative news for markets since it will eventually reduce the liquidity available in the financial system, he noted. “But the positive dimension is that the Fed is indicating tapering since economic growth revival is strong. If growth and earnings recovery is strong, markets are likely to stage a rebound after the initial jitters,” he noted.
Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading with heavy losses in mid-session deals amid mounting worries of the spread of delta variant of coronavirus in the region. However, equities in the US largely ended on a positive note in overnight trade.
Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.42 per cent to $66.73 per barrel.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
A nostalgic look at the vintage Vageeswari camera invented in Alappuzha — back in focus as it is spotlighted ...
Pandit Ravi Shankar and George Harrison pulled off a coup of sorts when they managed to get Bob Dylan, Eric ...
A poet responds to the emerging crisis in Afghanistan the only way she knows — with words
A curation of pictures of the great Indian monsoon that sets off a series of events across the country
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...