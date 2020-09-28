Stocks

Sensex surges 332 points; Realty, Banking stocks rally

BL Internet Desk | Updated on September 28, 2020 Published on September 28, 2020

Nifty gains 98.65 points

Domestic equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 300 points on Monday tracking gains in index-heavyweights ONGC, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, L&T, ITC, Maruti and IndusInd Bank amid positive cues from global markets.

The BSE Sensex rose 332.69 points or 0.89 per cent higher to 37,721.35, while the NSE Nifty was up 98.65 points or 0.89 per cent t0 11,148.90.

Prominent gainers in realty were Sobha, SunTeck, Godrej, DLF stocks gaining up to 3.50 per cent on large volumes.

In the banking space, Bandhan Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, RBL Bank, Kotak Bank and ICICI Bank achieved gains up to 3 per cent.

Amongst sectoral indices, Capital Goods, Realty, Bankex and Power were the notable gainers.

The BSE Power rose 42.86 points or 2.66% to 1,655.40 and the BSE Bankex jumped 454.90 points, or 1.91%, to 24,269.97.

 

