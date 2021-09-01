Sensex surges over 200 pts to hit fresh record, later corrects

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 200 points to scale a fresh record in early trade on Wednesday, following strong GDP data and heavy foreign fund inflow.
The broader NSE Nifty too surged to its lifetime high of 17,194.35.
After touching a record high of 57,783.34, the 30-share index was trading 70 points lower or 0.11 per cent down at 57,472.25. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 56.55 points or 0.33 per cent to 17,188.75 in the opening session.
At 11.15 am, the Nifty was trading lower by 15.05 points at 17,117.55.
Axis Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 4 per cent, followed by Asian Paints, L&T, Bajaj Auto, IndusInd Bank, Nestle India and UltraTech Cement.
On the other hand, Tata Steel, HDFC, Maruti and Bajaj Finserv were among the laggards.
In the previous session, the BSE index ended 662.63 points or 1.16 per cent higher at its record close of 57,552.39, and Nifty soared 201.15 points or 1.19 per cent to an all-time closing peak of 17,132.20.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 3,881.16 crore on Tuesday, as per provisional exchange data.
According to experts, market sentiment got a boost following record growth in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) during the first quarter of the fiscal, putting India on track to achieving the world's fastest growth this year.
The Indian economy grew by a record 20.1 per cent in the April-June quarter, helped by a very weak base of last year and a sharp rebound in the manufacturing and services sectors in spite of a devastating second wave of COVID-19.
In Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading on a positive note in mid-session deals.
US equities ended with mild losses in the overnight session.
Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.63 per cent to $72.08 per barrel.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The iconic hotel at the heart of Delhi is reimagining and re-inventing the business of hospitality in creative ...
When every member of the support function in a company is recognised and respected, it becomes a visible ...
The spruced up Tali temple pond complex serves as a portrait to the culture and history of the erstwhile ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...