Sensex surges over 400 points in opening trade

BL Internet Desk | Updated on October 08, 2020 Published on October 08, 2020

Nifty gains over 120 points to 11,859

Benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty, opened Thursday's session on a positive note. The 30-share Sensex surged 445 points or 1.12 per cent to 40,324. The broader Nifty index spiked up 120 points or 1.03 per cent to 11,859.

