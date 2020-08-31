Sensex surges over 400 points led by IT, Banking stocks

Falling at the frontline: When health workers find themselves ‘on the other side’
Healthcare professionals are falling victim to Covid even as they help patients fight it. Steps to protect ...
Key domestic indices climbed higher on Monday as investors were encouraged by gradual phase out of lockdown amidst strong gains in other Asian peers.
Markets went up early today ahead of the GDP data for Q1. Research agencies have estimated a GDP contraction ranging from 15 per cent to 26 per cent.
Asian markets moved higher today as Japanese and Hong Kong shares showed gains. The Nikkei 225 is up 1.81%, while the Hang Seng is up 1.24%.
Markets were mainly led by IT, Banking, Oil & Gas, Reatly and Metal sector stocks.
The BSE benchmark index Sensex opened sharply higher at 39,888.15, and rose further to a high of 40,010.17, before being quoted at 39,874.91, up by 407.60 points, or 1.13% at 9.45 am.
Similarly, On the NSE, the Nifty 50 too traded higher by 119.35 points, or 1.02 per cent, to 11,766.95.
Prominent gainers that drove the markets higher were ONGC, Indus Ind Bank, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Reliance and Infosys rising up to 5 per cent.
However, a few notable losers were Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra, Bajaj Auto, Maruti and UltraCemco tocks which fell up to 1.50 per cent on moderate sell-off in those counters.
Healthcare professionals are falling victim to Covid even as they help patients fight it. Steps to protect ...
As traditional chemists fight for their space, online players make inroads
Delivery models will be built on self-reliant and robust value chains
The LED UHD Android TV with integrated speaker boxes offers great visuals and powerful audio
For high net worth individuals, Portfolio Management Services provide flexibility. But with thin disclosures ...
The benchmark indices broke out of the consolidation range, set to advance further
Growing investor need for differentiated products is a driver, says Sushant Bhansali, CEO of Ambit AMC
AMFI wants to communicate that investors can start a SIP with even ₹100: NS Venkatesh
Hotels in India are ready with incentives to receive guests, but are all the blandishments enough to break the ...
The $50-billion big fat Indian wedding industry is now all lean and mean
The jury is still out on that
A Kishore Kumar loyalist on stories that surround the artiste she wishes she’d interviewed
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...