Sensex surges past 54,000, Nifty at 16,200

Benchmark indices continued their uptrend on Wednesday, primarily led by financials while other sectors and heavyweights witnessed profit-booking.

Positive key economic indicators along with the return of foreign portfolio investors as buyers helped the market gain further momentum during early trade amid positive global cues. Investors are now looking forward to the outcome of the crucial RBI meet set to conclude on Friday.

The BSE Sensex, which breached the 54,000 mark for the first time to record a fresh all-time high of 54,440.80, was trending at 54,291.65, up 468.29 points or 0.87 per cent. It hit an intraday low of 54,034.31.

The Nifty 50 also recorded a fresh high of 16,290.20 and was trending at 16,234.10, up 103.35 points or 0.64 per cent. It recorded an intra-day low of 16,176.15.

Gains in heavyweight financials including the HDFC twins helped sustain the market.

HDFC, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Grasim, Titan and Hindalco were the top laggards.

“With the improvement in key macro data, FIIs turned buyers in the equity market as against being net sellers in the last month. Further, the recent spate of IPOs and their success clearly indicates the appetite for mid and small-cap stocks. Overall, we remain constructive on the market and we believe mid cap, small cap, and large cap value will be the key allocation themes. Any dips should be utilised to build positions in the recommended themes,” said Naveen Kulkarni, Chief Investment Officer, Axis Securities.

Financials remain resilient

On the sectoral front, a majority of indices turned red as financials gained focus.

The Nifty Bank was up 1.96 per cent while the Nifty Financial Services rose 2.39 per cent. Nifty Private Bank was up 1.95 per cent.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG was down 1.03 per cent, Nifty Realty fell 1.98 per cent and Nifty Auto lost 0.78 per cent. Nifty PSU Bank was down 0.89 per cent.

Nifty IT and Nifty Metal were trading 0.68 per cent and 0.62 per cent lower, respectively.

Broader indices

Broader indices also continued to witness profit-booking and were trading in the red. The Nifty Midcap 50 was down 1.02 per cent while the Nifty Smallcap 50 was down 0.85 per cent.

The S&P BSE Midcap index was down 0.83 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap index was down 0.86 per cent.

The volatility index fell 3.25 per cent to 13.30.