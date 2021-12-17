Sensex tanks 658 points intra-day, Nifty below 17,100 amid heavy selling

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
Benchmark indices were trading over one per cent lower drying the afternoon on Friday amid heavy selling pressure.
Tracking bearish global cues, market opened on a negative note. Indices slumped further, witnessing selling pressure across counters, except IT.
At 1:01 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 57,242.44, down 658.7 points or 1.14 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 58,062.28 and a low of 57,049.95. The Nifty 50 was trading at 17,049.75, down 198.65 points or 1.15 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 17,298.15. The Nifty 50 briefly slumped below the 17,000 mark to record an intraday low of 16,992.05.
Infosys, Wipro, TCS, HCL Tech and Hindalco were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, ONGC, Titan and Bajaj Finserv were the top losers.
Relentless selling by foreign portfolio investors and a fear of Omicron spread were keeping world markets under pressure as per experts.
On the sectoral front, all indices except Nifty IT were in the red. Auto, realty, financials and oil & gas recorded higher losses.
Nifty IT was trading 1.64 per cent higher.
Meanwhile Nifty PSU Bank was down 2.57 per cent. Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Auto and Nifty Realty were trading over 2 per cent lower. Nifty Bank, Nifty Financial Services and Nifty Oil & Gas were also down nearly 2 per cent each.
Broader market also witnessed selling pressure with broader indices remaining in the red.
The Nifty Midcap 50 was down 1.70 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was down 1.64 per cent.
The S&P BSE Midcap was down 1.72 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was down 1.26 per cent.
The volatility index rose 3.20 per cent to 16.41.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The biography on late Sanjeev Kumar, one of the most versatile actors of Hindi cinema, is a labour of love
The story of FC Barcelona’s ascent and descent
A book that explores how work became the central organizational principle of our societies
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...