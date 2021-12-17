Sensex tanks 658 points intra-day, Nifty below 17,100 amid heavy selling

Benchmark indices were trading over one per cent lower drying the afternoon on Friday amid heavy selling pressure.

Tracking bearish global cues, market opened on a negative note. Indices slumped further, witnessing selling pressure across counters, except IT.

At 1:01 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 57,242.44, down 658.7 points or 1.14 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 58,062.28 and a low of 57,049.95. The Nifty 50 was trading at 17,049.75, down 198.65 points or 1.15 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 17,298.15. The Nifty 50 briefly slumped below the 17,000 mark to record an intraday low of 16,992.05.

Infosys, Wipro, TCS, HCL Tech and Hindalco were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, ONGC, Titan and Bajaj Finserv were the top losers.

Relentless selling by foreign portfolio investors and a fear of Omicron spread were keeping world markets under pressure as per experts.

IT in focus

On the sectoral front, all indices except Nifty IT were in the red. Auto, realty, financials and oil & gas recorded higher losses.

Nifty IT was trading 1.64 per cent higher.

Meanwhile Nifty PSU Bank was down 2.57 per cent. Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Auto and Nifty Realty were trading over 2 per cent lower. Nifty Bank, Nifty Financial Services and Nifty Oil & Gas were also down nearly 2 per cent each.

Broader indices

Broader market also witnessed selling pressure with broader indices remaining in the red.

The Nifty Midcap 50 was down 1.70 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was down 1.64 per cent.

The S&P BSE Midcap was down 1.72 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was down 1.26 per cent.

The volatility index rose 3.20 per cent to 16.41.