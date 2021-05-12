Sensex tanks over 400 pts in early trade; Nifty drops below 14,750

A three-pronged transformation
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Equity benchmark Sensex tumbled over 400 points in early trade on Wednesday, tracking losses in index majors HDFC twins, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank amid negative cues from global markets.
The 30-share BSE index was trading 403.16 points or 0.82 per cent lower at 48,758.65 in initial deals.
Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty fell 112.80 points or 0.76 per cent to 14,737.95.
HDFC was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 2 per cent, followed by M&M, HUL, Nestle India, Tech Mahindra and ICICI Bank.
On the other hand, PowerGrid, NTPC, L&T, SBI and ONGC were among the gainers.
In the previous session, Sensex ended 340.60 points or 0.69 per cent lower at 49,161.81, and Nifty slumped 91.60 points or 0.61 per cent to close at 14,850.75.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 336 crore on Tuesday, according to provisional exchange data.
According to V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, global markets are now caught between two opposing forces - economic recovery and inflation fears. While the former is positive the latter is negative. Going forward, the market trend will depend on which of the two triumphs over the other.
The year-on-year inflation in the US is expected to come around 3.6 per cent, pushed high mainly by the base effect and therefore may not sustain. But if the month-on-month inflation data shows a surge, the dovish Fed will be forced to take it seriously.
The fact that the market is a bit apprehensive of rising inflation is reflected in the US 10-year yield rising above 1.6 per cent, he said.
"So, this space has to be watched. Meanwhile in India Q4 results continue to be good with better than expected performance from mid-small-caps. Market action is likely to be stock specific based on results," he noted.
Further, market participants will also keep an eye on domestic inflation and industrial production data, scheduled to be released later in the day, traders said.
Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading on a negative note in mid-session deals.
On Wall Street, indices ended in the red in overnight sessions.
Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.36 per cent lower at $68.30 per barrel.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Besides cutting the greenhouse gas, the method’s use of magnesium makes it ideal for producing rocket fuel on ...
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Musicians looking forward to a concert-filled 2021 are largely in despair, but some are hoping to make the ...
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
What does the father of a soon-to-be film-maker do to patch up their fragile relationship? Head for a road ...
On this day in 1886, pharmacist John Pemberton first sold a carbonated beverage that he called Coca-Cola. This ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...