Sensex tanks over 500 points in early trade; Nifty drops below 17,500

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity benchmark Sensex plunged over 500 points in early trade on Friday, tracking losses in index majors HDFC twins, ICICI Bank and Infosys amid sustained foreign fund outflow and a weak trend in global markets.
The 30-share Sensex was trading 500.67 points or 0.85 per cent lower at 58,625.69. Similarly, the Nifty declined 150.40 points or 0.85 per cent to 17,467.75.
Maruti was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 2 per cent, followed by HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel and HDFC.
On the other hand, PowerGrid, NTPC, Bajaj Auto, M&M and Dr Reddy's were among the gainers.
In the previous session, the 30-share index ended 286.91 points or 0.48 per cent lower at 59,126.36, and Nifty declined 93.15 points or 0.53 per cent to 17,618.15.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,225.60 crore on Thursday, as per exchange data.
"The risk-off in equity markets has gathered momentum with sharp cuts in the mother market of the US. The Dow and S&P 500 are now more than 5 per cent off from their record highs. Markets, globally, have turned weak," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
He further noted that there are indications of a correction in India too. The leader of this rally, IT, is showing signs of exhaustion. When the leader turns weak, the resilience of the market will be tested. Sustained FII selling is another negative signal.
Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Tokyo and Seoul were trading in the red in mid-session deals. Shanghai and Hong Kong markets were closed for a holiday.
Equities on Wall Street too ended with significant losses in the overnight session.
Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 0.19 per cent to $78.16 per barrel.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
In the digital world, building trust is no longer about what we say but how we say it with our digital body ...
The book gives a tantalisingly brief glimpse into the world of policy-making
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...