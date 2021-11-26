Sensex tanks over 800 points; Nifty sinks below 17,300

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Equity benchmark Sensex plummeted over 800 points in early trade on Friday, on heavy across-the-board selling amid a negative trend in global markets and unabated foreign fund outflows.
The 30-share index was trading 810.29 points or 1.38 per cent lower at 57,984.80. Similarly, the Nifty plunged 245.15 points or 1.40 per cent to 17,291.10.
Maruti was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding nearly 3 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, Kotak Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and Tata Steel.
On the other hand, Dr Reddy's and Sun Pharma were the gainers.
In the previous session, Sensex ended 454.10 points or 0.78 per cent higher at 58,795.09, and Nifty surged 121.20 points or 0.70 per cent to close at 17,536.25.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,300.65 crore on Thursday, as per exchange data.
According to VK Vijayakumar, Chief investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, when a stock which has more than 10 per cent weight in Nifty surges by 6 per cent, it will trigger a strong upmove in the index. This happened on Thursday, when the spurt in RIL moved the Nifty up by 121 points.
"But this uptrend is unlikely to sustain and can easily reverse when the headwinds for the market turn stronger," he said.
He noted that the new headwind is the latest variant of the virus detected in South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong. "This along with sustained selling by FIIs for the seventh consecutive day are major sentiment negatives for the market," he said.
Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo fell up to 2.68 per cent in mid-session deals.
Stock exchanges in the US ended largely positive in the overnight session.
Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 2.02 per cent to USD 80.56 per barrel.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
Tarkari seeks to hero classic and lesser known desi flavours drawn from India’s wide culinary repertoire of ...
Shiv Kunal Verma’s depiction of the lesser talked about Indo-Pakistan war is a book that will delight not just ...
An engrossing book on Kamala Harris’s political journey
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...