Sensex tops 50,000-level in opening trade; Nifty above 14,800

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The BSE gauge Sensex rose over 190 points to trade above the 50,000-mark in the opening session on Tuesday on account of broad-based buying by participants amid positive domestic and global cues.
Analysts said investor sentiment remained upbeat due to encouraging GDP numbers for the third quarter as well as the return of calmness in global bond markets after last week's turmoil.
The 30-share BSE index was trading higher by 191.45 points or 0.38 per cent at 50,041.21 in opening deals.
The 50-share NSE Nifty advanced 65.10 points or 0.44 per cent to 14,826.65 in early trade.
On the Sensex chart, 26 shares were trading with gains.
On Monday, the Sensex had risen by 749.85 points or 1.53 per cent; and the Nifty had gained 232.40 points or 1.60 per cent.
Elsewhere in Asia on Tuesday, bourses extended their strong rally for the second straight session after a halt in sell-offs in global bond markets calmed investor sentiments.
Foreign investors purchased equities worth Rs 125.15 crore on a net basis in the Indian capital markets on Monday, exchange data showed.
Meanwhile, global crude oil benchmark Brent Futures price eased by 0.65 per cent to trade at 62.90 per barrel.
