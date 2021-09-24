Stocks

Sensex tops 60,000, Nifty breaches 17,900 level

BL Internet Desk | Updated on September 24, 2021

Highs and lows The state of the common man stands in contrast to a soaring Sensex

The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty, hit new peaks in opening trade on Friday.

Sensex surged 321 points or 0.54 per cent to trade at 60,192. Nifty spurted 80 points or 0.45 per cent to hit 17,903.

Published on September 24, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

NSE
BSE
stocks and shares
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like