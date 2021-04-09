Sensex trade flat; Nifty below 14,850

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
Equity benchmark Sensex dropped over 150 points in early trade on Friday, tracking losses in index-heavyweights HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries amid largely negative cues from global markets.
The 30-share BSE index was trading 186.94 points or 0.38 per cent lower at 49,559.27.
Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 44.10 points or 0.30 per cent to 14,829.70.
Bajaj Finance was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 2 per cent, followed by Asian Paints, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries.
On the other hand, HUL, Sun Pharma, ITC, ONGC, PowerGrid and SBI were among the gainers.
In the previous session, Sensex settled 84.45 points or 0.17 per cent higher at 49,746.21, and Nifty advanced 54.75 points or 0.37 per cent to 14,873.80.
Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth ₹110.85 crore on Thursday, according to provisional exchange data.
"Surging Covid-19 cases have become an area of serious concern. Unless this second wave peaks soon and subsides, economic activity will be impacted and the market assumptions of above 10 per cent GDP growth and above 30 per cent earnings growth will be challenged," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
This big uncertainty will weigh on market sentiments for some time, he added.
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Mallika Srinivasan is the first person from the private sector to head the all-powerful PESB. Will she ring in ...
Understanding a raga and its philosophical and emotional universe is a daunting task. Author Amit Chaudhuri ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...