Sensex trade flat, Nifty hovers around 17,350

Equity benchmark Sensex declined over 70 points in early trade on Tuesday, tracking losses in index heavyweights Infosys, ICICI Bank and TCS amid foreign fund outflows.
The 30-share Sensex was trading 79.69 points or 0.14 per cent lower at 58,217.22. Similarly, Nifty fell 26.30 points or 0.15 per cent to 17,351.50 in initial deals.
Axis Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding nearly 1 per cent, followed by Sun Pharma, Infosys, ICICI Bank, SBI, and Kotak Bank. Meanwhile, TCS slipped 0.26 per cent.
On the other hand, Asian Paints, ITC, Nestle India, Tata Steel, HUL and Maruti were among the gainers.
In the previous session, the 30-share index advanced 166.96 points or 0.29 per cent to its new closing record of 58,296.91. It touched an all-time high of 58,515.85 during the session.
Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty climbed 54.20 points or 0.31 per cent to its fresh lifetime peak of 17,377.80. During the session, it surged to a record 17,429.55.
In Asia, bourses in Shanghai, and Hong Kong were trading with significant gains in mid-session deals, while Seoul was in the red. Tokyo closed in the green.
US equities ended mixed in the overnight session.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth ₹589.36 crore on Monday, as per provisional exchange data.
Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.44 per cent to USD 72.54 per barrel.
