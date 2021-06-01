Sensex, Nifty trade flat; ONGC up 2 per cent

A sustainable brew that cheers
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 250 points in early trade on Tuesday, tracking gains in index-heavyweights HDFC twins, Reliance Industries and SBI amid a mixed trend in other Asian markets.
At 10.24 am, the 30-share BSE index was trading 46 points lower at 51,890, and the broader NSE Nifty drops 21 points to 15,561.
Bajaj Auto was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising more than 2 per cent, followed by SBI, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, L&T, Reliance Industries and IndusInd Bank.
On the other hand, Infosys, TCS, Nestle India, Dr Reddy’s were among the laggards.
In the previous session, Sensex ended 514.56 points or 1 per cent higher at 51,937.44, and the broader NSE Nifty surged 147.15 points or 0.95 per cent to its fresh closing record of 15,582.80.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market as they bought shares worth 2,412.39 crore on Monday, as per provisional exchange data.
"The ongoing bull run in the market has taken even the incorrigible optimists by surprise. FIIs, regarded as smart investors, have been caught on the wrong foot," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
Their sustained selling from early April to mid-May has proved to be a wrong strategy and, therefore, now they are making amends through heavy purchases. Massive FII buying in the cash market is an indication of the likely direction of this market, he added.
Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong and Seoul were trading in the positive territory in mid-session deals, while Shanghai and Tokyo were in the red.
Equities on Wall Street closed higher in the overnight session.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
With changes in the climate taking place faster than ecosystems can adapt, the result can be extinctions of ...
If airlines were built on strong fundamentals, the current situation would not have been this bleak
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
Ladies are boldly exploring the world to find meaning and purpose, catching the bus on their terms
The difficulty with Ted The Handsome Landlord has been resolved! One of the gallery’s members generously ...
Combining sustainable foraging with socially distant travel is a great way of exploring the world in the ‘new ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...