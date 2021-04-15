Sensex trades 261points lower intra-day

Benchmark indices traded lower in the first half, dragged by auto stocks.

After a weak opening amid negative global cues, the market extended early losses on rising concerns about the increasing number of Covid-19 cases leading to harsher restrictions in Maharashtra and other States.

On global front, US stocks ended mixed, with the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 falling; Asian markets too were trading mixed.

At 1 pm, Sensex was at 48,282.44, down 261.62 points, or 0.54 per cent. It hit an intraday high of 48,686.17 and a low of 48,010.55.

Nifty 50, which slipped below the 14,400 mark to hit a low of 14,353.20, recovered marginally and was ruling at 14,434.50, down 70.30, or 0.48 per cent. It hit an intraday high of 14,566.80.

Gaurav Garg, Head of Research, CapitalVia Global Research, said, “The market opened with a gap up but with increased concerns about rise in Covid cases, the market could not maintain the higher levels and corrected.”

The weakening Indian rupee also dented the market sentiment. The dometsic currency opened lower at 75.19 per US dollar against a close of 75.05 on Wednesday and remained below 75.

Cipla, Wipro, ONGC, Divi’s Labs and Tata Steel were among the top gainers on the Nifty 50, while Grasim, Eicher Motors, Infosys, Maruti and IndusInd Bank were among the laggards.

Pharma in focus, auto stocks drag

While pharma stocks continued to gain focus amid rising Covid-19 cases amid the approval to a third vaccine, auto stocks dragged the market.

On the sectoral front, all indices except for Nifty Pharma, Nifty Metal and Nifty Bank were in the red.

Nifty Pharma tracked the highest gains and was up 1.72 per cent. Nifty Metal was up 0.85 per cent.

Nifty Auto erased the previous session’s gains and was down 1.94 per cent.

“On the sectoral front, Metal and Health Care have shown some strength while Auto and IT sector being the top losing sectors,” said Garg.

Infosys turns weak

Infosys was down 3.52 per cent on profit booking after its March 2021 quarter earnings missed market expectations.

The company posted a 17.5 per cent increase in net profit at ₹5,076 crore for the March quarter. It also announced up to ₹9,200 crore buyback at a maximum price of ₹1,750 per share.

Broader indices

All broader indices were also in the red. Nifty Midcap 50 was down 0.97 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was down 0.82 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap index was down 0.54 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap index was down 0.38 per cent.

The volatility index shot up 4.60 per cent to 21.40.