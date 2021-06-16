Sensex tumbles 306 points, Nifty slips below 15,800

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Benchmark indices were trading in the red during the afternoon on Wednesday, dragged by metals.
Market, after opening on a weak note ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy outcome, edged down further amid weak global cues. As inflation across the globe rose sharply, investors have turned cautious, closely watching the Fed meet which is set to conclude on June 16.
At 1:01 pm, the BSE Sensex was at 52,466.31, down 306.74 points or 0.58 per cent. It hit an intra-day high of 52,816.31 and a low of 52,425.57. The Nifty 50 was at 15,767.25, down 102.00 points or 0.64 per cent. It hit an intra-day high of 15,880.85 and a low of 15,755.10.
Nestle India, Tata Consumer, ONGC, Bajaj Finserv and Hindustan Unilever were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while Adani Ports, Tata Steel, Hindalco, Powergrid and JSW Steel were the top laggards.
Gaurav Garg, Head of Research, CapitalVia Global Research Ltd l, said, “Taking cues from weak trading in other Asian markets, Indian equity benchmarks added losses in morning trade. The S&P 500 and the Dow fell, as markets awaited fresh direction from the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday, investors retreated and avoided big risks across several sectors on Tuesday. Asian markets were trading mostly in the red with investors wary of any hint of hawkishness from the US Federal Reserve.”
On the sectoral front, all indices except Nifty FMCG and Nifty IT were in the red. Metals, Realty and financials dragged.
Nifty Metal recorded the highest losses and was down 2.09 per cent. Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services were down 0.80 per cent and 0.69 per cent respectively. Nifty Realty was down 0.87 per cent. Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG was up 0.57 per cent.
All broader indices were also in the red. Nifty Midcap 50 was down 0.95 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was down 0.59 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was down 0.77 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was down 0.54 per cent. Notably, the volatility index rose 1.35 per cent to 14.80.
