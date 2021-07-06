Sensex up 137 pts intraday, Nifty above 15,800, led by financials

Benchmark indices were marginally up during the afternoon on Tuesday, led by financials and cement stocks.

Market, after opening on a flat note ahead of the Q1-FY22 result season, moved in a narrow range during the first half. It managed to record gains during the later hours of the day, led by heavyweights such as HDFC Bank. However, IT, FMCG and pharma remained under pressure.

At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex which surpassed the 53,000-mark to hit an intra-day high of 53,103.99, was ruling at 53,017.05, up 137.05 points or 0.26 per cent. It recorded an intra-day low of 52,805.88.

Nifty 50, which briefly surged above 15,900 to touch an intra-day high of 15,909.75, was ruling at 15,884.50, up 50.15 points or 0.32 per cent. It hit an intra-day low of 15,808.70.

Ultratech Cement, Shree Cement, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank and SBI Life were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while Tech Mahindra, TCS, Nestle India, NTPC and Hindustan Unilever were the top laggards.

According to Gaurav Garg, Head of Research, CapitalVia Global Research Ltd, indices traded flat during the early trade owing to an absence of sufficient indications from global markets.

However, a private report indicating business restart activity increased for the sixth week in a row after the second wave's induced lockdowns has lifted investor sentiments, said Garg.

“US markets closed near the high and the investors are firm with the positive sentiments in the market,” Garg added.

Asian markets were trading mixed with Shanghai and Hong Kong in red amid concerns over future regulation of China's technology sector.

HDFC Bank gains on positive business update

The shares of HDFC Bank gained on the market today after the bank reported a 14.4 per cent growth in its advances to about ₹11,47,500 crore as of June 30, 2021 compared to ₹10,03,300 crore a year ago with analysts seeing further upside.

Axis Securities labelled the stock as one of the “resilient stocks” in the sector. It maintained a ‘Buy Rating’ on the stock with a target price of ₹1785/share (SOTP basis core book at 3.6x FY23E and ₹40 Subsidiary Value).

It was trading 2.36 per cent higher on the NSE.

IT, pharma under pressure

On the sectoral front, financials rallied further as IT, pharma and FMCG stocks faced pressure even as Metals, Auto and Realty gained.

Nifty Bank was up 1.22 per cent while Nifty Private Bank was up 0.94 per cent. Nifty Financial Services was 1.03 up per cent.

Nifty PSU Bank was trading flat, up 0.08 per cent.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT and Nifty Pharma were down 0.59 per cent and 0.45 per cent, respectively.

Nifty FMCG was down 0.17 per cent.

Meanwhile Nifty Metal was 0.50 up per cent while Nifty Realty was up 0.41 per cent. Nifty Auto was up 0.45 per cent.

Broader indices

As for broader indices, midcap stocks outperformed the benchmarks while smallcap stocks traded flat.

Nifty Midcap 50 was up 0.79 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 0.06 per cent.

The S&P BSE Midcap was up 0.86 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 0.62 per cent.

The volatility index rose 0.35 per cent to 12.11 .