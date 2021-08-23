Sensex up 179 pts, Nifty above 16,400 amid volatility

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
Benchmark indices were trading in the green during the afternoon on Monday, led by pharma and IT stocks.
Market opened on a positive note, tracking global cues as the US and European markets stabilised on Friday. Asian shares also bounced back as China reported no new locally acquired case of Covid-19 for the first time since July. Market remained volatile in the first half as auto and FMCG faced pressure.
At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 55,509.01, up 179.69 points or 0.32 per cent. It hit an intraday high of 55,781.17 and a low of 55,240.29. The Nifty 50 was trading at 16,489.85, up 39.35 points or 0.24 per cent. It hit an intraday high of 16,592.50 and a low of 16,395.70.
HCL Tech, Bajaj Finserv, TCS, Bajaj Finance and Wipro were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while Tata Consumer, Powergrid, Eicher Motors, Ultratech Cement and Grasim were the top laggards.
As IT stocks continue to rally, HCL tech extended gains. It was trading 3.53 per cent higher on NSE, after recording a fresh 52-week high of ₹1,168 during the morning session.
According to Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, “Globally the focus of market attention this week would be the outcome of the Jackson Hole symposium and indications regarding Taper 2.0. Meanwhile, the crash in Brent crude to around $65 augurs well for India's macros, particularly concerns regarding inflation. This is a shot in the arm for the majority dovish view in the MPC, which has prioritised growth over inflation. The short term trade setting is Advantage bulls."
According to Gaurav Garg, Head of Research, CapitalVia Global Research Ltd, “Indian shares rose today, buoyed by technology stocks and a rebound in Asian markets.”
However, traders may be concerned as RBI data showed India’s foreign exchange reserves decreased by 42.099 billion to stand at $619.365 billion for the week ended August 13 due to a fall in core currency assets and gold, added Garg.
On the sectoral front, IT, pharma and healthcare stock gained as auto, realty, FMCG and consumer durables remained under pressure.
Nifty IT was up 1.74 per cent. Nifty Pharma and Nifty Healthcare Index were up 0.50 per cent and 0.23 per cent, respectively.
Meanwhile Nifty Auto was down 0.80 per cent. Nifty Realty was down 0.92 per cent. Nifty FMCG was down 0.40 per cent while Nifty Consumer Durables was down 0.69 per cent.
Broader indices remained in the red as midcap and smallcap stocks underperformed as compared to the benchmarks.
Nifty Midcap 50 was down 0.21 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was down 1.94 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was 0.68 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was down 1.34 per cent.
The volatility index was down 1.60 per cent to 13.79.
