Sensex up 210 pts intraday, Nifty above 17,100

Benchmark indices were trading with marginal gains amid volatility during the afternoon on Tuesday.

The market opened on a positive note amid positive global cues and remained volatile in the first half. Indices erased early gains but were trading marginally higher during the afternoon. Metals witnessed profit-booking.

At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 57,471.19, up 210.61 points or 0.37 per cent. It recorded a high of 58,183.77 and a low of 57,042.86.

Reliance Capital stock down 5%

The Nifty 50 was trading at 17,108.00, up 54.05 points or 0.32 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 17,324.65 and a low of 16,987.50.

Powergrid, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, SBI Life and Axis Bank were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while Kotak Bank, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, ONGC and Hero Motocorp were the top losers.

Sectoral winners, losers

On the sectoral front, all indices except Nifty Metal were in the green.

Consumer Durables, Realty, FMCG and Realty recorded the highest gains. Pharma and Oil & Gas stocks also gained.

Nifty Metal was down 0.29 per cent.

Markets rise ahead of GDP data; IT stocks gain

Meanwhile, Nifty Consumer Durables and Nifty FMCG were up 2.08 per cent 0.99 per cent, respectively. Nifty Realty was up 2.05 per cent. Nifty IT was up 0.95 per cent. Nifty Pharma and Nifty Healthcare Index were up 0.62 per cent and 0.64 per cent, respectively while Nifty Oil & Gas was up 0.63 per cent.

Broader indices

Broader indices rebounded sharply and were in the green.

Nifty Midcap 50 was up 1.21 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 1.20 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 1.30 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 1.43 per cent.

The volatilty index softened 1.45 per cent to 20.53.