Sensex up 213 points intraday

Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Benchmark indices were trading in the green during the afternoon trade on Tuesday amid positive global cues.
At 1pm, Sensex was at 50,607.75, up 212.67 points or 0.42 per cent. It opened at 50,608.42 as against the previous close of 50,395.08. It hit an intraday high of 50,857.98 and an intraday low of 50,448.98.
Asian Paints, HCL Tech, TCS, Dr Reddy and Bharti Airtel were the top gainers on the BSE Sensex, while IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC, Bajaj Finserv and Axis Bank were the top laggards.
Nifty 50 was at 14,981.40, up 51.90 or 0.35 per cent. It opened at 14,996.10 as against the previous close of 14,929.50. It hit an intraday high of 15,051.60 and an intraday low of 14,939.45.
Tech stocks stole the show on Tuesday while metal stocks lagged behind.
Nifty IT index hit a 7-week high. At 1 pm, Nifty IT was up 1.78 per cent to 26,496.20. The S&P BSE IT index was up by 1.80 per cent.
Nifty Metal on the other hand was down 1.08 to 3,838.30. The S&P BSE Metal index was down by 1.04 per cent.
Among the broader indices on the NSE, all, except the India Vix index were trading in the green. Nifty Midcap 50 was up 0.33 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 0.42 per cent. BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap each were up by 0.48 per cent.
