Sensex up 218 points intraday, Nifty above 17,200

Benchmark indices were trading higher amid volatility during the afternoon on Thursday. Market opened on a positive note tracking positive global cues after the US monetary policy decision. Market remained rangebound in the first half. Indices were trading higher during the afternoon, led by IT stocks.

At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 58,006.31, up 218.28 or 0.38 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 58,337.20 and a low of 57,716.40. The Nifty 50 was trading at 17,279.10, up 57.70 points or 0.34 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 17,379.35 and a low of 17,195.90.

Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Grasim, M&M and Wipro were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while Sun Pharma, Cipla, Hindalco, Maruti and Bajaj Auto were the top laggards.

Also read: Nifty Call: Go short on break below 17,200

In line with expectations, the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday said that it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March 2022 and pave the way for three quarter-percentage-point interest rate hikes by the end of 2022.

On the domestic front, the weakening rupee and relentless selling by foreign portfolio investors have kept the market under pressure.

IT in focus

On the sectoral front, while IT and oil & gas stocks gained, pharma, auto, PSU Bank and realty faced pressure. Nifty IT was up 1.20 per cent while Nifty Oil & Gas was up 0.54 per cent.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Healthcare Index were down 1.08 per cent and 0.99 per cent, respectively. Nifty Auto was down 0.52 per cent while Nifty Realty was down 0.75 per cent. Nifty PSU Bank was down 0.71 per cent.

Broader indices underperform

Broader indices were in the red. Nifty Midcap 50 was down 0.42 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was down 0.89 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was down 0.65 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was down 0.60 per cent. The volatility index softened 6.79 per cent to 16.05 per cent.