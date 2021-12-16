Sensex up 218 points intraday, Nifty above 17,200

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
Benchmark indices were trading higher amid volatility during the afternoon on Thursday. Market opened on a positive note tracking positive global cues after the US monetary policy decision. Market remained rangebound in the first half. Indices were trading higher during the afternoon, led by IT stocks.
At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 58,006.31, up 218.28 or 0.38 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 58,337.20 and a low of 57,716.40. The Nifty 50 was trading at 17,279.10, up 57.70 points or 0.34 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 17,379.35 and a low of 17,195.90.
Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Grasim, M&M and Wipro were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while Sun Pharma, Cipla, Hindalco, Maruti and Bajaj Auto were the top laggards.
Also read: Nifty Call: Go short on break below 17,200
In line with expectations, the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday said that it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March 2022 and pave the way for three quarter-percentage-point interest rate hikes by the end of 2022.
On the domestic front, the weakening rupee and relentless selling by foreign portfolio investors have kept the market under pressure.
On the sectoral front, while IT and oil & gas stocks gained, pharma, auto, PSU Bank and realty faced pressure. Nifty IT was up 1.20 per cent while Nifty Oil & Gas was up 0.54 per cent.
Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Healthcare Index were down 1.08 per cent and 0.99 per cent, respectively. Nifty Auto was down 0.52 per cent while Nifty Realty was down 0.75 per cent. Nifty PSU Bank was down 0.71 per cent.
Broader indices were in the red. Nifty Midcap 50 was down 0.42 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was down 0.89 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was down 0.65 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was down 0.60 per cent. The volatility index softened 6.79 per cent to 16.05 per cent.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The story of FC Barcelona’s ascent and descent
A book that explores how work became the central organizational principle of our societies
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...