Sensex up 356 points intraday, Nifty above 14,300

Benchmark indices were trading in the green on Tuesday afternoon, led by auto and financial services.

Markets rebounded sharply during the early trade after a black Monday as concerns related to rising Covid-19 cases worried investors. Though off the day’s high, the market extended gains in the first half amid mixed global cues. Asian markets were trading mixed as the S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrial average ended lower and investors remained cautious ahead of the start of corporate earnings seasons in the US and the release of key inflation data.

At 2.15 pm, Sensex was at 48,387.98, up 504.55 points or 1.00 per cent. It hit an intraday high of 48,460.51 and an intraday low of 47,775.32.

Nifty 50 was at 14,454.25 , up 143.45 or 1.00 per cent. It hit an intraday high of 14,481.30 and an intraday low of 14,274.90.

Gaurav Garg, Head of Research, CapitalVia Global Research Limited said, “Market opened on a flat note and soon bulls came in and showed some positivity in the initial hours but couldn’t sustain the higher levels and breaks down below the opening levels.”

“Poor performance in the manufacturing sector in India continued and has seen the sharpest contraction in the last six months. This has shown that the markets are yet to see the worse impact on the demand of the manufacturing products,” Garg said.

IT stocks under pressure, auto stocks gain

IT stocks dragged indices down, facing selling pressure as TCS result failed to cheer marketmen. Pharma stocks also faced profit booking while auto stocks gained focus, ending the two-day losing spree. Financial services stocks also gained after witnessing a sharp fall in last few days.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Maruti, ONGC and Bajaj Finance were among the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while TCS, Tech Mahindra, Adani Ports, Dr Reddy and Wipro were among the top laggards.

Sectoral and broader indices

On the sectoral front, all indices except Nifty IT and Nifty Pharma were in the green.

Nifty Auto recorded the highest gains and was up 2.75 per cent.

Nifty Financial Services 25/50 was up 2.23 per cent.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT was down 3.68 per cent. Nifty Pharma was down 0.30 per cent.

All broader indices were in green. Nifty Midcap 50 was up 1.45 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 0.71 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap index was up 0.66 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 0.63 per cent.

Notably, the volatility index softened by 8.39 per cent and was down to 21.07.