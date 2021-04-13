Sensex up 356 points intraday, Nifty above 14,300

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Benchmark indices were trading in the green on Tuesday afternoon, led by auto and financial services.
Markets rebounded sharply during the early trade after a black Monday as concerns related to rising Covid-19 cases worried investors. Though off the day’s high, the market extended gains in the first half amid mixed global cues. Asian markets were trading mixed as the S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrial average ended lower and investors remained cautious ahead of the start of corporate earnings seasons in the US and the release of key inflation data.
At 2.15 pm, Sensex was at 48,387.98, up 504.55 points or 1.00 per cent. It hit an intraday high of 48,460.51 and an intraday low of 47,775.32.
Nifty 50 was at 14,454.25 , up 143.45 or 1.00 per cent. It hit an intraday high of 14,481.30 and an intraday low of 14,274.90.
Gaurav Garg, Head of Research, CapitalVia Global Research Limited said, “Market opened on a flat note and soon bulls came in and showed some positivity in the initial hours but couldn’t sustain the higher levels and breaks down below the opening levels.”
“Poor performance in the manufacturing sector in India continued and has seen the sharpest contraction in the last six months. This has shown that the markets are yet to see the worse impact on the demand of the manufacturing products,” Garg said.
IT stocks dragged indices down, facing selling pressure as TCS result failed to cheer marketmen. Pharma stocks also faced profit booking while auto stocks gained focus, ending the two-day losing spree. Financial services stocks also gained after witnessing a sharp fall in last few days.
Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Maruti, ONGC and Bajaj Finance were among the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while TCS, Tech Mahindra, Adani Ports, Dr Reddy and Wipro were among the top laggards.
On the sectoral front, all indices except Nifty IT and Nifty Pharma were in the green.
Nifty Auto recorded the highest gains and was up 2.75 per cent.
Nifty Financial Services 25/50 was up 2.23 per cent.
Meanwhile, Nifty IT was down 3.68 per cent. Nifty Pharma was down 0.30 per cent.
All broader indices were in green. Nifty Midcap 50 was up 1.45 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 0.71 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap index was up 0.66 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 0.63 per cent.
Notably, the volatility index softened by 8.39 per cent and was down to 21.07.
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
On Ugadi, the Telugu New Year Day, a chronicler recalls slices of an isolated year gone by and realises that ...
In her novel based on the life of Rani Jindan Kaur, author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni crafts a hero for the ...
A domineering father, three resentful sons and a vile plan — director Dileesh Pothan, screenwriter Syam ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...