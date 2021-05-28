Stocks

Sensex up 290 points, Nifty near 15,400

PTI | Updated on May 28, 2021

Market opened today's session on a strong positive note.

Sensex surged 291.44 points to 51,406.66. Nifty jumped 100.50 points to 15,438.35.

Published on May 28, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

stock market
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.