Sensex up 331 points intraday, Nifty above 17,100

Benchmark indices were trading in the green during the afternoon, led by pharma and FMCG.

Market opened on a positive note, tracking a positive trend in the global markets and extended gains in the first half. Data such as robust GST collection for August month and the IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) at 52.3 in August (though down from 55.3 in July) further impacted investor sentiments. A sharp rebound in IT and metals also helped sustain gains.

At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was ruling at 57,669.22, up 331.01 points or 0.58 per cent. It hit an intraday high of 57,702.84 and a low of 57,287.79. The Nifty 50 was trading at 17,177.55, up 101.30 points or 0.59 per cent. It hit an intraday high of 17,191.95 and a low of 17,059.70.

HDFC Life, Shree Cements, Cipla, Hindustan Unilever and Dr Reddy’s were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while Mahindra & Mahindra, IOC, Bajaj Auto, Tech Mahindra and ONGC were the top laggards.

Auto, PSU Bank drag

On the sectoral front, all indices except Nifty Auto and Nifty PSU Bank were in the green. Pharma, FMCG and Consumer Durables recorded the highest gains. IT and Metals also recovered from previous session’s losses.

Nifty Auto was down 0.09 per cent while Nifty PSU Bank was down 0.06 per cent.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Consumer Durables were up 1.42 per cent and 1.68 per cent, respectively. Nifty Pharma and Nifty Healthcare Index were up 1.04 per cent and 0.74 per cent, respectively.

Nifty IT was up 0.44 per cent while Nifty Metal was up 0.81 per cent.

Broader indices

Broader indices were also in the green.

Nifty Midcap 50 was up 0.90 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 0.80 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 0.76 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 0.77 per cent.

The volatility index softened 0.93 per cent to 14.05.