Sensex up 367 pts intraday, Nifty trades above 15,600  

Benchmark indices were trading higher during the afternoon on Friday.

The pullback rally continued as the market started off on a positive note amid firm global cues. Indices extended gains in the first half amid broad based buying. However, IT stocks faced pressure.

At 1:15 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 52,633.14, uo 367.42 points or 0.70 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 52,909.87 and a low of 52,447.25. The Nifty 50 was trading at 15,676.45, up 119.80 points or 0.77 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 15,749.25 and a low of 15,619.45.

M&M, Bajaj Finance, Hero Motocorp, Hindustan Unilever and JSW Steel were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Tech, Apollo Hospitals and TCS were the top laggards.

IT under pressure

In terms of the sectoral indices, all indices except Nifty IT were in the green. Financials, FMCG, auto and metals recorded higher gains

.Nifty IT was down over 1 per cent.

Nifty PSU Bank was up nearly 2 per cent while Nifty Private Bank was up 1.57 per cent. Nifty Bank was up 1.5 per cent. Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Auto, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Metal were each up over 1 per cent.

Broader indices

Broader indices were also trading higher.

Nifty Midcap 50 was up 1.08 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 1.49 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 1.22 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 1.24 per cent.

The volatility index rose 0.11 per cent to 20.91.