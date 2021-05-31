Sensex up 463 points, Nifty hits new peak

A sustainable brew that cheers
Benchmark indices were trading nearly one per cent higher on Monday afternoon, with Nifty surpassing its previous record high of 15,469.65, to breach the 15,500 mark.
Market remained volatile in the first half amid weak global cues. However, a declining trend in Covid-19 cases continues to offer comfort to investors. Bulls took charge of the market by afternoon.
At 1 pm, Nifty, which surpassed its previous peak with an intraday high of 15,570.20, was trading at 15,566.00, up 130.35 points or 0.84 per cent. It hit an intraday high low of 15,374.00. The BSE Sensex was at 51,886.41, up 463.53 points or 0.90 per cent. It hit an intraday high of 51,917.45 and a low of 51,179.94.
Gaurav Garg, Head of Research, CapitalVia Global Research Ltd said, “The Market opened on a negative note after we witnessed a strong uptrend last week. However, it gained some ground to turn positive and stay above 15,500 Nifty 50 Index level primarily by Realty, Telecom, and Energy sectors.”
“Most sectors have shown positivity, but the Auto and IT sectors have shown weakness in the morning trade,” added Garg.
Reliance, Shree Cements, ICICI Bank, ITC and Divi’s Labs were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Ports, Bajaj Auto, L&T and IndusInd Bank were the top laggards.
RIL continued its rally with the company’s shares up 3.47 per cent at 1 pm. Meanwhile, the shares of M&M were down 4.39 per cent despite strong Q4FY21 results.
On the sectoral front, all indices except Nifty Auto, Nifty Media and Nifty PSU Bank were in the green. Nifty Auto was down 0.39 per cent while Nifty PSU Bank was down 0.45 per cent.
Meanwhile, metals, realty and FMCG stocks rallied ahead. Nifty Realty recorded the highest gains and was up 1.78 per cent. Nifty Metal was up 1.18 per cent while Nifty FMCG was up 1 per cent.
All broader indices were also in the green. Nifty Midcap 50 was up 0.37 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 0.54 per cent.
The S&P BSE Midcap was up 0.56 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 0.69 per cent. Notably, the volatility index was down 3.59 per cent to 16.78.
