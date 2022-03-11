Sensex up 76 pts intraday, Nifty above 16,600

Benchmark indices were trading marginally higher during the afternoon on Friday amid volatility.

Market opened on a muted note, tracking weak global cues and remained volatile in the first half. Indices were trading marginally higher during the afternoon led by pharma and metal stocks while auto and FMCG faced pressure.

At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 55,540.68, up 76.29 points or 0.14 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 55,833.95 and a low of 55,049.95. The Nifty 50 was trading at 16,612.05, up 17.15 points or 0.1 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 16,694.40 and a low of 16,470.90.

Cipla, Sun Pharma, JSW Steel, Dr Reddy and BPCL were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while Tata Consumer, Nestle India, Tata Motors, Maruti and Eicher Motor were the top laggards.

Auto, FMCG drag

On the sectoral front, all indices except Nifty Auto, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Consumer Durables were in green. Pharma, metals, PSU Bank, realty and oil & gas recorded higher gains.

Nifty Auto was down 0.62 per cent. Nifty FMCG and Nifty Consumer Durables were down 0.31 per cent and 0.26 per cent, respectively.

Nifty Pharma and Nifty Healthcare Index were each trading over 2 per cent higher. Nifty Metal was up 0.49 per cent while Nifty PSU Bank was up 0.55 per cent. Nifty Realty and Nifty Oil & Gas were trading 0.39 per cent and 0.34 per cent higher, respectively.

Broader indices

Broader indices were in the green.

The Nifty Midcap 50 was up 0.25 per cent while the Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 0.89 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 0.10 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 0.64 per cent.

The volatility index softened 1.10 per cent to 25.30.