Sensex extends gains by 385 points; Nifty ends above 17,000

Benchmark indices closed higher for the third consecutive session on Thursday.

Market opened on a positive note, tracking a positive trend from the global markets. Indices extended gains, but traded in a narrow range through the day and ended higher, led by oil and gas, FMCG and PSU bank stocks.

The BSE Sensex closed at 57,315.28, up 384.72 points or 0.68 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 57,490.52 and a low of 57,146.28. The Nifty 50 closed at 17,072.60, up 117.15 points or 0.69 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 17,118.65 and a low of 17,015.55.

Breadth remains positive

The market breadth remained positive with 2,194 stocks advancing on the BSE against the 1,122 that declined, while 133 remained unchanged. Furthermore, 545 stocks hit the upper circuit as compared to the 161 stocks that were locked in the lower circuit. Besides, 268 stocks touched a 52-week high and 13 touched a 52-week low.

The volatility index softened 4.55 per cent to end below 16 at 15.83.

Narendra Solanki, Head - Equity Research (Fundamental), Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers, said, “Indian markets opened in green following positive Asian market peers, as investors reacted to studies about Omicron’s reduced risk of hospitalisation and severe disease compared to Delta.”

“During the afternoon session markets continued their firm trade. Additional support came as rating agency ICRA stated that profitability of sugar, fertiliser and dairy sectors will remain stable in FY22, with only three months left to close the financial year 21-22,” added Solanki.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said, “Domestic bourses continued to trade firm, mirroring an upbeat mood in the global markets, led by gains in realty, financials and IT stocks, while broader markets strengthened.”

Powergrid, ONGC, IOC, ITC and Bajaj Finance were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while Divi’s Lab, JSW Steel, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma and Ultratech Cement were the top laggards.

Metals lose shine

On the sectoral front, all indices except Nifty Metal and Nifty Media closed in the green. Realty, FMCG, PSU Bank, Oil & Gas and IT recorded higher gains.

Metals witnessed profit-booking as Nifty Metal closed flat, down 0.02 per cent.

Nifty Realty was up 2.31 per cent at closing. Nifty FMCG and Nifty Consumer Durables closed 1.34 per cent and 1.05 per cent higher, respectively. Nifty PSU Bank was up 1.56 per cent while Nifty Oil & Gas was up 1.14 per cent. Nifty IT closed 1.01 per cent higher.

Broader indices outperform

Broader indices outperformed the benchmarks.

The Nifty Midcap 50 was up 0.96 per cent at closing while the Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 1.70 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap closed 1.01 per cent higher while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 0.73 per cent.