Sensex up over 300 points; Nifty near 15,200

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 300 points in opening trade on Wednesday, tracking gains in index majors Infosys, HDFC and Reliance Industries amid positive cues from global markets and fresh foreign fund inflow.
The 30-share BSE index was trading 329.15 points or 0.65 per cent higher at 51,354.63, and the broader NSE Nifty was quoting 95.75 points or 0.63 per cent up at 15,194.15.
IndusInd Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 3 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, M&M, HDFC, Infosys, HCL Tech, Titan, Bajaj Finserv and Reliance Industries.
On the other hand, ONGC, Bharti Airtel, ITC and Nestle India were the laggards.
In the previous session, Sensex ended 584.41 points or 1.16 per cent higher at 51,025.48, and Nifty surged 142.20 points or 0.95 per cent to 15,098.40.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth ₹2,801.87 crore on Tuesday and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought a net of ₹1,250.22 crore, as per exchange data.
According to V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, in this see-saw game in the market, bulls and bears are giving up and regaining their dominance in tune with macro trends.
"A rise in bond yields temporarily strengthens the bears, and when yields fall, bulls come back strongly. Now it appears that the US 10-year bond yield is likely to consolidate in the 1.5-1.6 per cent range for the short-term.
FIIs are back to buying mode, he said, adding that this along with DII buying is likely to impart strength to the market.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
A cop, a poet, a wedding planner, an outraged wife: On International Women’s Day, a look at diverse stories ...
Amitav Ghosh adapts a legendary tale into a prescient warning in verse for the modern world
India’s privacy law must balance the rights of children with online safety
Muriel has put our names down on a list to get the Covid-19 vaccination because — hurrah! — the age limit has ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...