Sensex wobbles after crossing 60K, Nifty holds below 17,900

The BSE Sensex crossed the historical 60,000 mark at opening with Nifty less than 50 points away from 18,000 as the bull run continued on Friday on the back of easy liquidity amid positive global cues as a favourable FOMC meeting outcome continued to enthuse investors. However, market remained volatile in the first half amid profit-booking as broader markets witnessed selling pressure. The volatility index rose 3.08 per cent to 17.12 at 1 pm.

The BSE Sensex at 1 pm, was trading at 60,174.64, up 289.28 points or 0.48 per cent. It recorded a new lifetime high of 60,333.00 and an intraday low of 59,979.28. The Nifty 50, which nearly missed the 18,000 mark with an intraday high of 17,947.65, was trading at 17,891.40, up 68.45 points or 0.38 per cent. It hit an intraday low of 17,843.00.

Even as the BSE Sensex crossed the historical 60k mark, experts cautioned investors of near-term volatility.

Motilal Oswal, MD & CEO, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited said, “Equity market today had a historical day with Sensex touching 60,000 for the first time driven by large caps with many index heavyweights touching new highs. The rally in domestic market is driven by positive global cues, strong inflows by FIIs/DIIs, good corporate earnings, falling Covid-19 cases, upbeat corporate commentaries and low cost of capital.”

“Amid the buoyant sentiment and increased activity, valuations has reached elevated levels and demand consistent delivery on earnings expectations. Given rich valuations, one cannot ignore intermittent volatility – however, we expect the positive momentum to continue on the back of improving economic activity and recovery in corporate earnings,” added Oswal.

Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said, "Sensex mounted the 60k mark as risk appetite improved after fears surrounding Evergrande debt crisis eased. BSE found almost 60% of the stocks advancing in the first hour. But we remain watchful of markets weighing in rate hike prospects as US treasury yields have begun to firm up, following Fed's taper signals."

Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd said, “The roaring bull market is continued in the Indian market with climbing all walls of worries where Sensex has crossed the new milestone of 60000. We are in a classical bull market like the 2003-2007 phase where this bull run is likely to continue for the next 2-3 years.”

However, Meena cautioned investors on the parabolic move in the last few days as short term correction can't be ruled out in coming days.

“Global indices like Dow Jones and Dax are near to their critical resistance and may witness a correction from here. We are in a strong uptrend and outperforming global markets while some mean reversion can be seen in the coming days where rising crude oil prices and surge in US bond yield could cause near-term volatility,” said Meena.

Asian Paints, HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel, Grasim and Maruti were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Shree Cements, State Bank of India and Hindalco were the top laggards.

IT stocks in focus

IT stocks remained in focus today after Accenture reported a strong set of numbers and outlook.

On the sectoral front, IT and Realty recorded the highest gains.

Nifty IT was up 1.48 per cent while Nifty Realty was up 2.54 per cent. Nifty Auto also gained and was trading 0.45 per cent higher.

Meanwhile, Metals, PSU Bank and Healthcare witnessed profit booking. Nifty Metal was down 1.83 per cent while Nifty PSU Bank was down 1.28 per cent. Nifty HealthcareIndex was down 1.25 per cent while Nifty Pharma was down 0.62 per cent. FMCG and Consumer Durables also dragged. Nifty FMCG was down 0.63 per cent while Nifty Consumer Durables was down 0.64 per cent.

More Takeaway for the markets from the US Federal Reserve meet

Broader market under pressure

Broader markets witnessed profit-booking with Nifty Midcap 50 trading 0.49 per cent lower and Nifty Smallcap 50 trading flat, up 0.10 per cent.

The S&P BSE Midcap was down 0.52 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was down 0.11 per cent.