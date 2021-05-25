Sentieo raises $20 million in Series B funding

On the heels of record revenue in 2020, Sentieo, a next-gen financial and corporate research platform for hedge funds, mutual funds, investment banks, corporates and individual investors, has raised $20 million in a Series B round of funding.

The round was led by Ten Coves Capital with participation from existing investors Centana Growth Partners and Studio Management. Ned May, a founder and Managing Partner at Ten Coves Capital, will join Sentieo’s board of directors. With this latest funding, Sentieo has now secured $62 million in total capital.

More than 1,000 clients around the globe, including Schroders, Magellan Asset Management, and Roivant Sciences, rely on Sentieo to deliver the insights, speed, and confidence they need to make informed strategic decisions. With the new round of funding, Sentieo is well-positioned to expand its market leadership and drive the digital transformation of financial and corporate research.

The funding comes at a time of rapid growth and momentum for Sentieo. Investors and corporations were already looking for opportunities to gain a competitive edge, but the pandemic only deepened demand. As remote work became the norm, standalone point solutions hindered analysts’ ability to work quickly and collaborate. Sentieo’s ability to bring together disparate financial research tools into one innovative AI-supported platform, underscored the power of a modernized research workflow.

“With the incredible adoption of the Sentieo platform it is clear we are experiencing a massive shift in how financial and corporate research is executed,” said David Lichtblau, CEO of Sentieo. “We see a huge opportunity to replace hard-to-use and expensive point solutions that slow down the journey to uncover competitive insights. We are excited to be working with Ned and Ten Coves to accelerate the transformation of the investment research process” he said.

Co-founded in 2012 by Alap Shah and Naman Shah, Sentieo which is based in the US and India serves a global customer base of over 1,000, including 800 institutional investment firms and Fortune 500 corporations.