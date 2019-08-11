Seven of the top-10 companies add ₹ 87,966 cr in market capitalisation

Seven of the 10 most valued Indian companies together added ₹ 87,965.88 crore in market valuation last week, with HUL and HDFC Bank topping the chart.

While Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), HDFC, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank were the other firms which saw a rise in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday, RIL, ITC and SBI suffered losses.

The m-cap of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) zoomed ₹22,145.92 crore to ₹3,98,290.92 crore and that of HDFC Bank jumped ₹18,264.93 crore to ₹6,23,892.08 crore.

HDFC’s valuation advanced ₹15,148.15 crore to ₹3,81,619.34 crore and that of TCS rallied ₹14,840.68 crore to ₹8,42,635.51 crore.

Infosys gained ₹6,335.19 crore to reach ₹3,39,372.78 crore in market valuation, while that of ICICI Bank went up by ₹6,237.72 crore to ₹2,71,360.08 crore.

The valuation of Kotak Mahindra Bank rose by ₹4,993.29 crore to ₹2,92,866.47 crore.

In contrast, the m-cap of State Bank of India (SBI) dropped ₹15,261.1 crore to ₹2,60,018.56 crore and that of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) tumbled ₹14,072.8 crore to ₹7,36,602.08 crore.

ITC’s valuation declined by ₹12,606.9 crore to ₹3,12,146.38 crore.

In the ranking of the top-10 firms, TCS remained at the number one position, followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, Infosys, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI.

During the last week, the Sensex gained 463.69 points or 1.24 per cent.