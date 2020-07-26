Seven of top 10 valued firms add Rs 2 lakh cr in Mcap

Pioneer SAD-835TAB review: A multi-purpose tablet for ‘transportainment’
Seven of the 10 most valued firms last week added a whopping Rs 2 lakh crore (Rs 2,03,063.21 crore) in market valuation largely driven by stellar gains in Reliance Industries Limited.
The gainers list included RIL, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and ITC. However, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Hindustan Unilever Limited and Bharti Airtel witnessed an erosion in their market capitalisation.
The valuation of oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) jumped by Rs 1,48,880.91 crore to Rs 13,60,562.99 crore. Shares of Reliance Industries last week gained amid reports that Amazon was eyeing a stake in the conglomerate’s retail arm.
ICICI Bank’s market cap zoomed Rs 18,135.35 crore to Rs 2,47,291.59 crore and that of HDFC Bank by Rs 10,788.4 crore to Rs 6,14,252.37 crore.
Infosys added Rs 7,935.1 crore in its valuation that stood at Rs 3,92,962.68 crore. ITC’s valuation rose by Rs 7,006.57 crore to Rs 2,45,475.86 crore.
The m-cap of HDFC increased by Rs 6,062.45 crore to Rs 3,19,332.15 crore while that of Kotak Mahindra Bank by Rs 4,254.43 crore to Rs 2,67,118.80 crore.
In contrast, HUL witnessed a decline of Rs 29,040.44 crore in m-cap to Rs 5,19,191.82 crore.
The valuation of TCS dropped by Rs 16,623.07 crore to Rs 8,09,408.14 crore and that of Bharti Airtel declined Rs 4,118.95 crore to Rs 3,05,402.10 crore.
In the top 10 ranking, RIL topped the chart followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and ITC in that order.
During the last week, the Sensex soared 1,108.76 points or 2.99 per cent.
