SGX Nifty signals a 100-point gap-up opening

Indian stock markets are expected to open with a gap-up opening on Wednesday, thanks to strong global cues. As US Treasury yields softened considerably, the tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 3.7 per cent overnight. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average too gained 1.4 per cent and 0.10 per cent.

However, Asian stock markets are up only moderately, signalling the weakness at higher levels.

Following the US market trends, the SGX Nifty is currently hovering at 15,237, which is almost 100 points higher than the Nifty March futures that closed at 15,134 on Tuesday.

However, with the market being closed on Thursday due to Mahashivaratri, analysts expect the benchmarks too remain in a range on Wednesday and profit booking at a broader level.

Global stocks steadied on Tuesday, supported by a decline in US and European bond yields. Both domestic and foreign institutional investors were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,250 crore and Rs 2,801 crore on Tuesday.

According to Binod Modi, Head Strategy, Reliance Securities, "given continued rebound in high-frequency key economic indicators in February 2021, we believe underlying strength of domestic equities remains intact despite a recent uptick in crude oil prices."

Further, likely pick up in capital expenditures in FY22, the impact of new reforms announced in the budget to stimulate consumption activities and higher capex announced by select large states in their FY22 budgets should continue to support an ongoing rebound in corporate earnings.

"Hence, we believe that any meaningful correction in the market should only be creating an opportunity for bargain trading as India continues to offer superior growth prospects," he said and added "In our views, infrastructure, industrials, engineering, building materials, banks and select auto stocks are likely to outperform in the medium to long term perspective".

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said: "We expect the prevailing consolidation phase to end soon however a lot depends on the performance of the global markets".

Stocks to watch

AU Small Finance Bank: The board has approved the launch of QIP issue on Tuesday at a floor price of Rs 1,181.06the a share, which is a 4.4 per cent discount to closing price. The board will meet on March 15 to determine the QIP issue price. In a separate filing, the lender said that its whole-time director Uttam Tibrewal intends to sell 10 lakh shares among those held by him, citing personal commitments.

Godrej Properties too has launched QIP issue at floor price of Rs 1,513.39 a share, which is a 3.4 per cent premium to Tuesday's closing price. The board to meet on March 15 to determine the final issue price.

Max Healthcare has announced closure of the QIP, launched on Thursday (March 4). The issue price of the QIP has been fixed at Rs 195.4 a share. The company was planning to raise Rs 1,200 crore through the issue.

Confidence Petroleum India has decided to set-up CNG-High Pressure Cylinder manufacturing unit near Nagpur with a capacity of 3.60 lakh cylinders per annum of various capacities. The company has also decided to workout feasibility for putting Cryogenic Cylinder manufacturing unit near Nagpur having capacity of 1.5 lakh units per annum of various capacities. Further the company has also given approval for putting LNG Tanks manufacturing unit near Nagpur.

The board of Indian Bank has approved raising of Rs 4,000 crore through the QIP route in one or more tranches, subject to statutory and regulatory approvals.

JSW Energy: The Finance Committee has approved the allotment of 1,750 secured NCDs of Rs 10 lakh each aggregating to Rs 175 crore for a tenure of 3 years and at the coupon rate of 3.25 per cent per annum.

Jubilant Foodworks: The company's wholly owned subsidiary, Jubilant Foodworks Netherlands B.V., has successfully completed the acquisition of Fides Food Systems Cooperatief U.A., Netherlands which holds 32.81 per cent equity shares in DP Eurasia N.V. Consequently, the company stands fully released from the guarantee issued by it in connection with the investment obligations of Jubilant Foodworks Netherlands B.V.

Magma Fincorp shareholders have approved preferential allotment of 49.37 crore shares at Rs 70 a share, aggregating up to Rs 3,456 crore, to Rising Sun Holdings and existing Promoters, Sanjay Chamria and Mayank Poddar. The preferential allotment will result in Rising Sun acquiring controlling stake of 60 per cent in Magma Fincorp. The transaction is subject to necessary regulatory/ statutory approvals.

Power Grid Corporation Of India has acquired Ramgarh New Transmission Ltd, the project SPV to establish transmission system strengthening scheme for evacuation of power from solar energy zones in Rajasthan (8.1 GW) from the Bid Process Coordinator - REC Power Distribution Company. The transmission system is an inter state transmission system project and will be completed in 18 months. The cost of acquisition is Rs 5.61 crore.

IPO corner

The IPO of Easy Trip Planners closes for subscription today. The public issue of the company that operates online travel portal easemytrip.com, was subscribed over 7.2 times on Tuesday. On Friday, the company allotted Rs 229 crore worth of shares–45 per cent of the total issue size of Rs 510-crore to anchor investors.

The Rs 510-croe initial public offering has been priced at ₹186-187 a share. The IPO is an offer for sale by founder promoters, Nishant Pitti and Rikant Pittie. Nishant holds 49.81 per cent stake in the company and Rikant, 49.68 per cent.