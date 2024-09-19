Shahlon Silk Industries Limited, an integrated textile company, announced plans to enter the common effluent treatment plant (CETP) business. The Surat-based company will install a CETP of 8 million litres per day (MLD) capacity, with zero liquid discharge and recycling capabilities, including effluent conveyance pipeline and treated water distribution networks.
The shares of Shahlon Silk Industries Limited were trading at ₹24.10 on the BSE at 2.25 pm.
Chairman Dhirajlal Shah cited the company’s experience in operating CETP facilities for captive use since 2008. The new project aims to treat effluent from waterjet looms in the surrounding area, addressing both statutory requirements and environmental responsibilities.
Shahlon Silk has identified the land for the project. The company’s existing CETP operations are at its Karanj manufacturing location and its Textile Park Project.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.