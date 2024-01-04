Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 04 January 2024.
ALL UPDATES
- January 04, 2024 08:37
Stock Market Live Today: Macrotech Developers acquires Goel Ganga Ventures
Macrotech Developers: Company acquires 100% stake in Goel Ganga Ventures, making it a wholly owned subsidiary.
- January 04, 2024 08:27
Commodities Market Live Today: MCX switch to new software, ban on trading key agri commodities keep exchanges buzzing
The transition to new software by the country’s largest commodity exchange MCX and a one-year extension of the ban on derivatives trading in seven key agriculture commodities are the key events in 2023 that will long be remembered by market participants.
After many failed attempts, MCX last month managed to switch over to a new software developed by Tata Consultancy Services from the one developed by 63 Moons Technologies).
- January 04, 2024 08:23
Stock Market Live Today: Samor Reality’s equity shares approved for migration to BSE main board
Samor Reality has received the Final approval from BSE regarding Migration of Equity Shares of the Company from BSE SME Platform to the Main Board.
- January 04, 2024 08:22
Stock Market Live Today: FIIs F&O activity
FUTURES DATA
Net long at 66% from 68%
Net short at 34% from 32%
FIIs options data Which is Positive
⭐️Overall Fiis activity is Positive
- January 04, 2024 08:22
Stock Market Live Today: FII & DII CASH ACTIVITY
🙁 DIIS Net Sellers
🙁 FIIS Net Sellers
- January 04, 2024 08:21
Stock Market Live Today: Trading Tweaks
Price band revised from 20% to 10%: Sun Pharma Advanced Research.
Moved into a short-term ASM framework: Sun Pharma Advanced Research.
- January 04, 2024 08:21
Stock Market Live Today: Pledge Share Details
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: Promoter Shapoorji Pallonji and Company created a pledge for 6.16 lakh shares on Dec. 29.
- January 04, 2024 08:20
Stock Market Live Today: Insider Trades
Info Edge: Promoter group Endeavour Holding Trust sold 32,000 shares on Dec. 29.
- January 04, 2024 08:20
Stock Market Live Today: Bulk Deals
Cupid: Minerva Ventures Fund bought 0.75 lakh shares (0.56%) at Rs 1,193.15 apiece.
- January 04, 2024 08:20
tock Market Live Today: Stocks to watch out for on January 4
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: The company approved raising Rs 5,000 crore via non-convertible debentures. The company also approved the redesignation of Gautam Adani as executive chairman, the re-designation of Karan Adani as managing director, and the appointment of Ashwani Gupta as CEO, effective from Jan. 4.
* Religare Enterprises:* The Burman family has called for a probe into the allotment of shares of Religare Finvest to Rashmi Saluja through employee stock ownership plans.
* Power Finance Corp:* The company signed a MoU with the Gujarat Government for projects worth Rs 25,000 crore.
* Vedanta:* The company recorded aluminium output at 599 KT, up 6% YoY, refined zinc output at
203 KT, down 4% YoY, and oil & gas average gross operated output at 1,23,413 boe/day, down 15% YoY. It also raised Rs 3,400 crores via the private placement of NCDs. Vedanta Resources has received support from bondholders for its proposal to restructure four series of bonds.
* Telecom Companies:* Bharti Airtel’s net subscriber additions dropped in October to 3.52 lakh.
Reliance Jio added 31.59 lakh wireless subscribers, while Vodafone Idea lost 20.44 lakh wireless subscribers.
* Life Insurance Corp:* The company received tax and penalty demands worth Rs 667.5 crore from Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand and Gujarat tax authorities.
* Maruti Suzuki India:* The company’s unit received an adjudication order from the Gujarat GST
Authority upholding the Rs 174 crore GST demand. The unit will be filing an appeal against the order with the first appellate authority.
* IndusInd Bank:* The private lender recorded deposits at Rs 3.68 lakh crore as of Dec. 31, up 13% YoY, and net advances at Rs 3.26 lakh crore, up 20% YoY. The bank’s CASA ratio stood at 38.5% vs. 42% YoY.
* Steel Authority of India:* The government decided to scrap the privatisation of the company’s Salem Steel Plant in Tamil Nadu.
* Bank of Baroda:* The lender signed an accord with REC to fund power and infrastructure projects.
* Grasim Industries:* The company’s Canada joint venture stops pulp production, citing market conditions.
* KPI Green Energy:* The company, along with its unit KPIG Energia, under the captive power producer segment, received new orders of 2.10 MW for executing solar power projects from Radhey Krishna Terene and Jay Metal Tech.
* LTIMindtree:* The company received a Rs 206 crore tax demand from Mumbai tax authorities.
* MRF:* The company will buy a 27.2% stake in First Energy 8 for Rs 35.8 crore to enhance its source of renewable power supply.
* Zomato:* The company’s Poland unit, Gastronauci SP. Z.O.O., initiated the process of liquidation on Jan. 2, 2024.
* BGR Energy Systems:* SBI has classified its Rs 2,060-crore credit exposure to the company as sub-standard.
* Ujjivan Small Finance Bank:* The company recorded total deposits of Rs 29,869 crore, up 29% YoY, and disbursements of Rs 5,675 crore, up 17% YoY. The bank’s CASA ratio stood at 25.3% VS. 26.2% YoY.
* NHPC:* The company signed a MoU with Gujarat Power Corp. for investing Rs 4,000 crore in the 750 MW Kuppa Pumped Storage Project.
Ajmera Realty and Infra India: The Ministry of Corporate Affairs approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary in the name of New Horizon Acres.
Torrent Power: The company signed four Memorandums of Understanding worth Rs 47,350 crore with the Gujarat government.
* Vikas Lifecare:* The company expanded its operations with the acquisition of 1,800 sq. metres of new land in Rajasthan.
Chambal Fertilizer: The company will consider a share buyback on Jan. 8.
* Indian Energy Exchange:* The company recorded 03 overall volume at 28,326 MU, up 16.9% YOY, and December overall volume at 9,707 MU, up 14.9% YoY. The company’s December total electricity volume was 8,655 MU, up 8.7% YoY.
* Surya Roshini:* The company received an order worth Rs 72 crore from the Odisha Urban Infrastructure Development Fund for the project and maintenance of the LED Street Lighting project in 16 urban local bodies.
- January 04, 2024 08:18
Stock Market Live Updates: Fund Houses Recommendations
JP Morgan on Tata Motors: Upgrade to Overweight on Company, raise target price at Rs 925/sh
JP Morgan on Infosys: Upgrade to Overweight on Company, raise target price at Rs 1800/sh
JP Morgan on LTTS: Upgrade to Overweight on Company, raise target price at Rs 5800/sh
JP Morgan on TCS: Upgrade to Neutral on Company, raise target price at Rs 3700/sh
JP Morgan on HCL Tech: Upgrade to Neutral on Company, raise target price at Rs 1520/sh
JP Morgan on Persistent: Upgrade to Neutral on Company, raise target price at Rs 7000/sh
JP Morgan on MPhasis: Upgrade to Neutral on Company, raise target price at Rs 2700/sh
Nomura on Larsen: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 4000/sh
HSBC on Adani Ports: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 1250/sh
MS on Bajaj Finance: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 10000/sh
MS on Indian Hotels: Maintain Overweight on Company, raise target price at Rs 490/sh
MS on Delhivery: Maintain Overweight on Company, raise target price at Rs 455/sh
MS on Indusind Bank: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 1850/sh
Jefferies on Indusind Bank: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 2070/sh
MS on Sobha: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 1400/sh
Citi on MGL: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 1390/sh
Citi on IGL: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 510/sh
Citi on Indusind Bank: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1630/sh
JP Morgan on Wipro: Maintain Underweight on Company, raise target price at Rs 420/sh
JP Morgan on Tech Mahindra: Maintain Underweight on Company, raise target price at Rs 1150/sh
JP Morgan on LTIM: Maintain Underweight on Company, raise target price at Rs 5500/sh
- January 04, 2024 07:57
Stock Recommendations: Emkay Global: L&T Fin Holdings (Buy)
Subsequent to discontinuing its painful “focused-defocused segments” strategy, L&T Finance Holdings is on the brink of completing the successful execution of its ‘Lakshya 2026’ led retailisation plan. Now, its retail assets comprising of over 90 per cent of the loan book, its sustainable moats in Rural, 2W and Farm Equipment segments, and a strong balance sheet with material macro-prudential provisions and a prudent asset valuations buffer give enough comfort on sustained profitable growth.
- January 04, 2024 07:56
Stock Recommendations: Bank of India (Buy)
The stock continues to outperform on the back of sustained improvement return ratio profile aided by strong asset quality trends. Strong sector tailwinds are supporting overall performance. RoA in H2FY2024 is expected to reach about 1 per cent and is likely to sustain in the near to medium term.
The bank has been highlighting that the quality of loans sanctioned/disbursed in post-Covid times is far superior with very low delinquency. Thus, lower slippages trend is likely to sustain and narrow the perceived gap in underwriting with respect to peers.
- January 04, 2024 07:55
Stock Market Live Updates: Adani Group stocks end off day’s highs, cross ₹15 trillion market cap
Market watchers said that punters had taken positions ahead of the ruling expecting a favourable judgement and during the actual court proceedings there was some bit of profit taking
- January 04, 2024 07:54
Stock Market Live Today: Buyback update
Kaveri Seeds board meeting on January 5
Bajaj Auto: January 8
Chambal Fertilisers: January 8
- January 04, 2024 07:54
Stock Market Live Today: J.P. Morgan upgrade Infosys from Neutral to OW, LTTS from UW to OW and TCS, HCLT, Mphasis and Persistent from UW to Neutral
- January 04, 2024 07:53
Stock Market Live Today: J.P. Morgan upgrade Tata Motors from Neutral to OW; increase price target by 36% to Rs925
- January 04, 2024 07:53
Stock Market Live Today: 73% US organisations foresee rise in their IT spends in 2024
At least 73 per cent of Chief Information Officers (CIO) foresee an increase in their IT budgets for 2024, while 15 per cent expect no change, and 12 per cent predict a reduction, signaling an investment trend in the tech sector for the upcoming year, according to investment platform Recognizes’ CIO survey.
- January 04, 2024 07:52
Stock Market Live Today: Weak rural demand expected to impact FMCG companies’ volume growth in Q3
With rural demand continuing to lag behind urban demand trends, volume growth of FMCG companies are expected to be impacted in terms of earnings in the December quarter. While retail sector saw divergent demand trends across categories, at the same time quick-service restaurants sector faced uncertain demand environment despite the festival push during the third quarter in this fiscal, analysts noted.
- January 04, 2024 07:49
Stock Market Live Today: M-cap of SME exchanges breaches ₹2-lakh crore mark
Thanks to the sharp rally and robust new listings, the market capitalisation of BSE SME and NSE Emerge listed companies have crossed ₹2-lakh crore for the first time last year and the momentum is expected to continue this year with a long list of initial public offerings (IPOs) waiting to hit the market.
The market-cap of 474 companies listed on BSE SME jumped to ₹1.10-lakh crore on Wednesday against ₹75,000 crore logged in July last year.
- January 04, 2024 07:48
Commodities Market Live Today: Wheat stock with government may be lowest in 16 years
The Food Ministry is banking on the feedback of the Agriculture Ministry that is optimistic of a record wheat production this year to replenish its official reserves. Known as buffer stocks, official reserves will likely be the lowest in the last 16 years but around the mandatory buffer norm as of April 1.
- January 04, 2024 07:45
Commodities Market Live Today: Vedanta aluminium output up 6%
Vedanta aluminium production increased 6 per cent to 5.99 lakh tonne in the December quarter against 5.66 lakh tonne in the same period last year.
Alumina production at Lanjigarh refinery up 6 per cent y-o-y to 4.70 lakh tonne.
- January 04, 2024 07:44
Stocks to Watch: Bank of Maharashtra cuts home loan interest rate by 15 bps to 8.35%
In the second quarter ended September 30, BoM reported a 16.58 per cent year-on-year increase in home loans to ₹26,686 crore.
- January 04, 2024 07:43
Stock Market Live Today: Indian cinema bounces back: A record-breaking 2023 at the box office
2023 was a stellar year for Indian movie industry. The Indian box office smashed records, soaring past pre-pandemic levels to reach a whopping ₹12,000 crore. Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol dominated with mega-hits, while regional languages like Telugu and Tamil shined with blockbusters like Salaar, Leo and Jailer. 2024 promises even more excitement with big-ticket releases like Singham Again and Pushpa-2.
- January 04, 2024 07:40
Stock Market Live Today: Day trading guide for January 04, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
- January 04, 2024 07:37
Stock Market Live Today: Fed officials see rates cuts in 2024
Fed policymakers viewed the policy rate as near its peak for this tightening cycle, though they noted that the actual policy path will depend on how the economy evolves, minutes from the last FOMC meeting showed. Almost all participants indicated that reflecting the improvements in the inflation outlook, a lower target range for the funds rate would be appropriate by the end of 2024.
- January 04, 2024 07:37
Stock Market Live Today: INSTL. INVESTORS EQUITY DERIVAT. TRADES AS ON : 03-01-2024
FIIS F & O : RS. CRS. :
TOTAL NET SELL : -83190 😭😭
INDEX FUT. : -618
INDEX OPT. : -79382
STOCK FUT. : -2832
STOCK OPT. : -382
🔹SEC. IN F&O BAN FOR, 04-JAN-24 :
\u0009
1.\u0009BALRAMCHIN 2.\u0009DELTACORP 3. HINDCOPPER 4. IEX 5.\u0009NATIONALUM 6.\u0009SAIL 7. \u0009ZEEL
ADDITION : NATIONALUM
DELETION : NIL
🔹INSTL. INVEST. EQUITY CASH PROV. TRADES AS ON : 03-JAN-2024 :
FIIS : SELL -666 (9,103-9,769) 😩
DIIS : SELL -863 (10,402-11,265) 😩
BSE SENSEX : -536 (71,356)🔽
NSE NIFTY : -148 (21,517)🔽
BSE MIDCAP. : +74 (37,081)🔼
BSE SMLCAP. : +129 (43,103)🔼
B. CRUDE : $ 76.52 🔽 🙂
GOLD: $ 2,036=INR 64,000(10gr)🔽😥
SILVER : RS. 78,900 (kg)(5pm)🔽☺️
FOREX : RS. $ 83.28 🔼 🙂
7.18%NEW ‘33: 7.2156%(99.7450)🔼☺️
7.18%GOI ‘37: 7.3411% (98.6250)🔼☺️
- January 04, 2024 07:35
Stock Market Live Today: Stocks that will see action today: January 4, 2024
Buzzing Stocks: LIC, Vedanta, Religare, NHPC, BASF India, Airan, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, Ujjivan SFB, Bharat Forge, SAIL, L&T, Torrent Power, BGR Energy
- January 04, 2024 07:30
Stock Recommendations: Emkay Global: IndiGo (InterGlobe Aviation)
Robust Q3 on the cards for Indigo, supported by better load factors and strong yields. We estimate yields to jump up 15% QoQ to Rs5.1, besides a 9% hike in fuel cost/ASK, driven by rise in ATF prices. PLFs would also be seasonally strong, at ~87%, as ASK/RPK rise 25%/28% YoY (a 2%/6% QoQ rise) to 36.0/31.3bn. We estimate PBT/ASK to come in at Rs0.44, with net income at Rs15.8bn, for Q3FY24 (up 12% YoY)
- January 04, 2024 07:30
Stock Market Live Today: Emkay Global: Q3FY24 Preview: Oil sector earnings down QoQ, gas range-bound;
OMCs’ earnings to decline due to lower GRMs & marketing margins, inventory losses, but should be in the black. Diesel marketing margins fell to negative ~Rs0.5/ltr, while petrol margins improved 20% to Rs6.8/ltr in Q3FY24. LPG margins also turned negative, at ~Rs60/cyl. Brent averaged at ~USD84/bbl in Q3FY24, down 3% QoQ, closing ~USD19/bbl lower at ~USD78/bbl between the two quarter ends, thereby resulting in refining inventory losses of USD2.5-3/bbl for OMCs. Benchmark GRMs also slumped, to USD5-6/bbl from USD9-10/bbl QoQ, due to a correction in distillate spreads. Russian crude discounts shrank, while Middle-East OSPs were slightly higher. We expect OMCs to record 70-80% decline in EBITDA QoQ. Q3FY24E PAT for IOCL is estimated at Rs26bn, while BPCL/HPCL would see PAT of Rs6/2bn, respectively
- January 04, 2024 07:29
Stock Market Live Today: Q3FY24 EARNING CALENDAR 04.01.2024
GMBREW
- January 04, 2024 07:29
Stock Market Live Today: Economic Calendar - 04.01.2024
TENT EURO Germany Prelim CPI m/m (Expected: 0.2% versus Previous: -0.4%)
18.45 U.S. ADP Non-Farm Employment Change (Expected: 100K versus Previous: 103K)
19.00 U.S. Unemployment Claims (Expected: 210K versus Previous: 218K)
20.30 U.S. Service PMI (Expected: 51.3 versus Previous: 51.3)
- January 04, 2024 07:29
Stock Market Live Today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 04.01.2024
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)
RPM International Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Chemical)
ConAgra Brands, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)
Aegon Ltd. (TENT) (Sector- Financial)
- January 04, 2024 07:28
Stock Recommendations: Motilal Oswal: SOBHA – TOP PICK 2024: Aiming for higher scale with strong balance sheet
(SOBHA IN, Mkt Cap USD1.3b, CMP INR1120, TARGET INR1400, 25% Upside, Buy)
Targeting sustainable growth with healthy cash flows and profitability
After underperforming its listed peers on pre-sales growth over FY21-23, we believe SOBHA is set to outperform in terms of growth given its focus on unlocking its vast land reserve and exploring external growth opportunities through its healthy balance sheet. The outperformance is also expected to be driven by improvements in profitability. Further, visibility in the monetization of some of its large land parcels in Bengaluru will lead to a re-rating in its implied land valuation. SOBHA is our top idea for CY24 with a revised TP to INR1,400, 25% upside potential.
Key risks to our target price include (a) slowdown in residential absorption, (b) delay in monetization of large land parcels, and (c) inability to sign BD deals
- January 04, 2024 07:25
Stock Market Live Today: F&O #BAN: Securities in Ban For Trade Date 04-JAN-2024:
1. BALRAMCHIN
2. DELTACORP
3. HINDCOPPER
4. IEX
5. NATIONALUM
6. SAIL
7. ZEEL
Addition: NATIONALUM
- January 04, 2024 07:24
Stock Recommendations: Stock to buy today: NCC (₹170.70): BUY
The short-term outlook is bullish for NCC. The stock had risen 2 per cent on Wednesday. Immediate support is at ₹167. Below that ₹160-158 will be a lower but very strong support zone. The price action over the last week indicates that the stock can sustain very well above ₹167 itself.
- January 04, 2024 07:20
Stock Market Live Today: MRF invests ₹35.8 crore for 27.2% stake in First Energy 8
MRF will buy a 27.2 per cent stake in First Energy 8 for ₹35.8 crore to enhance its source of renewable power supply.
- January 04, 2024 07:19
Stock Market Live Today: Maruti Suzuki’s Gujarat unit faces ₹174 crore GST adjudication
Maruti Suzuki India said that the company’s unit has received an adjudication order from the Gujarat GST Authority upholding the ₹174 crore GST demand. The company said that the unit will soon be filing an appeal against the order with appellate authority.
- January 04, 2024 07:15
Commodities Market Live Today: IEX December Biz Update
Total volumes at 9,707 MU, up 14.9% YoY
Electricity volumes at 8,655 MU, up 8.7% YoY
Market clearing price at Rs 4.54/unit, down 13% YoY
Real-time electricity market volume at 2,405 MU, Up 36.4% YoY
- January 04, 2024 07:14
Stock Market Live Today: Power Finance Corp has signed a MoU with the Gujarat Government for projects worth ₹25,000 crore
- January 04, 2024 07:13
Stock Market Live Today: Fund Flow Activity: 03 January 2024
Provisional Cash Rs. In Crs.
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -666.34
(9103.00 - 9769.34)
DII: NET SELL: -862.98
(10402.57 - 11265.55)
- January 04, 2024 07:13
Stock Market Live Today: Researchbytes Analyst’s recent interview. as of 18:24 PM Wednesday 03 January 2024
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.intelegain.rb
Anand Rathi Wealth: Feroze Azeez, CEO
Have Equity Exposure Of ~60% and Don’t Quit Small Caps Is A Word Of Advice: Feroze Azeez
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SekgPXg1J2c
CSB Bank: Pralay Mondal, MD & CEO
CSB Bank Q3: Asset Quality, Profitability Check | Pralay Mondal Eplains
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Iy74M43FfNQ
Hi Tech Pipes Limited: Anish Bansal, CFO
Hi Tech Pipes Ltd Q3 Operational Update; Steady Sales Volume | Anish Bansal
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K4ce0rjriXs
IIFL Securities: Sanjiv Bhasin, Director
Sanjiv Bhasin’s Market Insights & Stock Advice | Tracking trends With Nikunj Dalmia
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uZZDar1VSGk
Paras Defense: Amit Mahajan, Director of Technical & R&D
Paras Defence’s FY24 Revenue Target On Track? | Amit N Mahajan Explains
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Kzm2Ym8C7k
Arihant Capital: Mileen Vasudeo, Sr Research Analyst
Views On Market And Stock Picks By Mileen Vasudeo Of Arihant Capital Markets
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tKRdOnHwFFk
Maruti Suzuki: Shashank Srivastava, Chief General Manager - Marketing
Shashank Srivastava Of Maruti Suzuki On Auto Sales, Inventory And 2024 Outlook
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V73-oG-QGE0
Royal OrchHotel: CK Baljee, CMD
Royal Orchid: Growth Drivers For FY25 | Chender Baljee
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7xfF_UAnO9w
Rushil Decor: Rushil Thakkar, ED
Rushil Decor Receives BIS Certification; Biz Stability Strategies | Rushil Thakkar
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aaccWcEpbeA
Medplus Health: G Madhukar Reddy, MD CEO
Implementing Better Control, IT Systems In Stores To Ensure Better Compliance: Medplus
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BeP3UUmFX98
Events today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=event
Results today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result
Replays available at www.researchbytes.com
- January 04, 2024 07:06
Stock Market Live Today: Asian markets decline as US stocks tumble on Fed’s prolonged rate outlook
Asian markets started with declines after US stocks slumped post the Federal Reserve meeting minutes signaling prolonged higher interest rates. Japan’s Nikkei dropped by 1.59% to 32,931.96, with the Topix down by 0.36% at 2,357.97. South Korea’s KOSPI fell by 0.45% to 2,595.69, while Australian shares decreased by 0.39% to 7,493.80. In contrast, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gained 0.16% at 16,673.40.
The Fed’s December meeting revealed rising confidence in controlling inflation but didn’t offer specifics on potential interest rate adjustments. On the prior day, the S&P 500 closed down by 0.8%, Nasdaq Composite by 1.18%, and Dow Jones Industrial Average by 0.76%.
- January 04, 2024 07:05
Stock Market Live Updates: Wall Street notches second lower finish as 2024 starts with profit-taking
U.S. stock indexes ended the second session of the year down again in extended profit-taking on Wednesday after a strong finish to 2023, with minutes from the Federal Reserve’s December meeting failing to shake off the funk hanging over markets.
It was the first time the benchmark S&P 500 index has started the year with two straight declines since it kicked off 2015 with a three-session skid. It is also its worst two-day result, on a percentage basis, since late-October.
The decline contrasts with the blistering run for all three major Wall Street benchmarks in the final two months of the year. The S&P 500 came within striking distance of its all-time closing high last week as signs of cooling inflation spurred investors to bet on an aggressive rate-cutting schedule.
However, investors have been cautious so far in 2024, wary of the U.S. central bank’s expected pivot to rate cuts this year and how quickly these might be implemented. While the Fed is widely expected to keep rates on hold in January, traders have priced in a 67% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut in March, as per CMEGroup’s FedWatch tool.
The Fed minutes released on Wednesday offered new insight, with policymakers appearing increasingly convinced that inflation was coming under control, with “upside risks” diminished and growing concern about the damage that “overly restrictive” monetary policy might do to the economy.
Little light was shed on when rate cuts might commence though.
The S&P 500 lost 38.02 points, or 0.8%, to end at 4,704.81 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 173.73 points, or 1.18%, to 14,592.21. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 284.85 points, or 0.76%, to 37,430.19. - Reuters
