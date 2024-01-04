January 04, 2024 08:20

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: The company approved raising Rs 5,000 crore via non-convertible debentures. The company also approved the redesignation of Gautam Adani as executive chairman, the re-designation of Karan Adani as managing director, and the appointment of Ashwani Gupta as CEO, effective from Jan. 4.

* Religare Enterprises:* The Burman family has called for a probe into the allotment of shares of Religare Finvest to Rashmi Saluja through employee stock ownership plans.

* Power Finance Corp:* The company signed a MoU with the Gujarat Government for projects worth Rs 25,000 crore.

* Vedanta:* The company recorded aluminium output at 599 KT, up 6% YoY, refined zinc output at

203 KT, down 4% YoY, and oil & gas average gross operated output at 1,23,413 boe/day, down 15% YoY. It also raised Rs 3,400 crores via the private placement of NCDs. Vedanta Resources has received support from bondholders for its proposal to restructure four series of bonds.

* Telecom Companies:* Bharti Airtel’s net subscriber additions dropped in October to 3.52 lakh.

Reliance Jio added 31.59 lakh wireless subscribers, while Vodafone Idea lost 20.44 lakh wireless subscribers.

* Life Insurance Corp:* The company received tax and penalty demands worth Rs 667.5 crore from Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand and Gujarat tax authorities.

* Maruti Suzuki India:* The company’s unit received an adjudication order from the Gujarat GST

Authority upholding the Rs 174 crore GST demand. The unit will be filing an appeal against the order with the first appellate authority.

* IndusInd Bank:* The private lender recorded deposits at Rs 3.68 lakh crore as of Dec. 31, up 13% YoY, and net advances at Rs 3.26 lakh crore, up 20% YoY. The bank’s CASA ratio stood at 38.5% vs. 42% YoY.

* Steel Authority of India:* The government decided to scrap the privatisation of the company’s Salem Steel Plant in Tamil Nadu.

* Bank of Baroda:* The lender signed an accord with REC to fund power and infrastructure projects.

* Grasim Industries:* The company’s Canada joint venture stops pulp production, citing market conditions.

* KPI Green Energy:* The company, along with its unit KPIG Energia, under the captive power producer segment, received new orders of 2.10 MW for executing solar power projects from Radhey Krishna Terene and Jay Metal Tech.

* LTIMindtree:* The company received a Rs 206 crore tax demand from Mumbai tax authorities.

* MRF:* The company will buy a 27.2% stake in First Energy 8 for Rs 35.8 crore to enhance its source of renewable power supply.

* Zomato:* The company’s Poland unit, Gastronauci SP. Z.O.O., initiated the process of liquidation on Jan. 2, 2024.

* BGR Energy Systems:* SBI has classified its Rs 2,060-crore credit exposure to the company as sub-standard.

* Ujjivan Small Finance Bank:* The company recorded total deposits of Rs 29,869 crore, up 29% YoY, and disbursements of Rs 5,675 crore, up 17% YoY. The bank’s CASA ratio stood at 25.3% VS. 26.2% YoY.

* NHPC:* The company signed a MoU with Gujarat Power Corp. for investing Rs 4,000 crore in the 750 MW Kuppa Pumped Storage Project.

Ajmera Realty and Infra India: The Ministry of Corporate Affairs approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary in the name of New Horizon Acres.

Torrent Power: The company signed four Memorandums of Understanding worth Rs 47,350 crore with the Gujarat government.

* Vikas Lifecare:* The company expanded its operations with the acquisition of 1,800 sq. metres of new land in Rajasthan.

Chambal Fertilizer: The company will consider a share buyback on Jan. 8.

* Indian Energy Exchange:* The company recorded 03 overall volume at 28,326 MU, up 16.9% YOY, and December overall volume at 9,707 MU, up 14.9% YoY. The company’s December total electricity volume was 8,655 MU, up 8.7% YoY.

* Surya Roshini:* The company received an order worth Rs 72 crore from the Odisha Urban Infrastructure Development Fund for the project and maintenance of the LED Street Lighting project in 16 urban local bodies.